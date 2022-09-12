Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Revenue Would Increase 2.8X, Reaching Roughly US$ 7 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Radiation Therapy is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an expected CAGR rate of 10.9% during 2022 – 2032.

The rising prevalence of glioblastoma multiforme, increased R&D, and favorable regulatory scenarios are all projected to fuel the market growth. The presence of a good drug pipeline is expected to be a significant driver for the glioblastoma multiforme therapy market.

Tumor heterogeneity and the variations in patient-to-patient therapy methods mean that customized measures will be required to deal with glioblastoma multiforme. The average life expectancy of glioblastoma multiforme patients is expected to increase as a result of new advances in the field. Furthermore, the FDA’s special classification for investigational drugs is expected to hasten the approval and marketing of innovative therapeutics.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2022.

The Surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate of over 12% during the forecast period.

United states is projected to remain the dominant country with absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.8 Bn.

The market in Japan is set to experience the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, Key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage, key companies in the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological products.

In April 2021, Lineage Cell Therapeutics signed an agreement with Immunomic Therapeutics to treat glioblastoma multiforme. Under the agreement terms, Lineage will receive a $2 million upfront payment, followed by $67 million in future commercial milestones.

In July 2020, Denovo Biopharma, a California-based biotech company, received the FDA’s approval for its phase 2b clinical trial for an analytical combination therapy against glioblastoma tumor tissue.

In May 2019, Merck announced its payment of over US$ 1 Bn to complete the acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics, which aims to prevent stroke in patients with glioblastoma using this drug. This M&A holds significant potential to increase Merck’s pipeline and improve their financial ability.

Market Segments Covered in Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Analysis

By Treatment:

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Tumor Treating Field (TTF) Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Drug Class:

Temozolomide

Bevacizumab

Carmustine Wafers

Other Drug Classes

Lomustine

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

