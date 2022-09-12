Bioprocess technology market valuation is anticipated to expand at a CAGR 14.8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, as per the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Demand for bioprocess engineering in biotechnology is set to be valued at around US$ 78.8 Bn by 2031-end, which amounts to around 4% share of the overall biotechnology market.

Globally, the bioprocess technology market experienced a downfall in its demand curve in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, owing to rising demand for next-generation bio-based products, followed by increasing production of bio-based products of late, the market has bounced back since the beginning of 2021. Fact.MR. has analysed that bioprocess technology in biopharmaceutical applications holds a significant market share, a trend that is likely to continue in the near future as well.

Bioprocess Technology Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Cell Culture

Cell Expansion

Flow Cytometry

Cell Line Development

Virus Infiltration

Competitive landscape

Key players are focusing on market expansion by following both, inorganic and organic approaches.

In 2017, GE Healthcare acquired Puridify, a bioprocessing start-up that develops nanofiber-based platform purification technology for the production of biopharmaceutical. Puridify’s FibroSelect technology complements the bead resins and chromatography membranes that are utilized in downstream bioprocessing processes today, achieving faster mass transfer & scalability, and ease of use.

Essential Takeaways from the Bioprocess Technology Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Bioprocess Technology Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Bioprocess Technology Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Bioprocess Technology Market.

Important queries related to the Bioprocess Technology Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Bioprocess Technology Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Bioprocess Technology Marketduring the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

