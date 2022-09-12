Global Argon Surgical Lasers Market Is Projected To Record Sales Of US$ 7.68 Million – Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global surgical medical laser systems market is set to record a market value of US$ 3.18 Bn in 2022, with an indication of positive and rapid market growth rate at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032). As such, worldwide sales of surgical medical laser systems are predicted to reach US$ 7.68 Bn by the end of 2032.

Report Attributes Details Data Points Market Insights Surgical Medical Laser Systems Market Size (2021) US$ 2.94 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022) US$ 3.18 Bn Projected Market Value (2032) US$ 7.68 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9.2% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Countries 71.6% Key Market Players Lumenis

Alcon

Baush & Lomb

Inc. IREDEX Corp.

Photomedex, Inc.

Philips (Spectranetics Corporation)

Fotona

Elforlight Ltd.

Alma Lasers

Accu-Tech Co., Ltd

BISON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.

ASUKA MEDICAL inc.

Quantel Laser (Lumibird Medical)

Nidek Co. Ltd.,

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Worldwide demand for surgical medical lasers accounted for 72.7% of the global lasers market in 2021, which was valued at US$ 4.05 Bn. As projected by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for solid-state laser systems would be more than 35% of the total sales of surgical medical lasers in 2022.

Competitive Landscape Majority of surgical medical laser system manufacturers are bringing in new technologies to provide laser-based treatment options for their consumers. This will not only help them strengthen their market presence but increase their consumer base as well. In January 2022 , Alcon acquired Ivantis, Inc. , bringing Hydrus Microstent, a device used for treating glaucoma, into its global surgical portfolio.

, , bringing Hydrus Microstent, a device used for treating glaucoma, into its global surgical portfolio. In October 2021 , Bausch & Lomb launched the biotrue® eye care recycling program in collaboration with TerraCycle in the U.S.

, launched the biotrue® eye care recycling program in collaboration with TerraCycle in the U.S. In December 2020, IRIDEX announced the availability of MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy in the European Glaucoma Society Guidelines. Similarly, the team at Fact.MR has tracked recent developments related to key companies manufacturing surgical medical laser systems, which are available in the full report.