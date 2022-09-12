Global Argon Surgical Lasers Market Is Projected To Record Sales Of US$ 7.68 Million – Fact.MR Study

The global surgical medical laser systems market is set to record a market value of US$ 3.18 Bn in 2022, with an indication of positive and rapid market growth rate at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032). As such, worldwide sales of surgical medical laser systems are predicted to reach US$ 7.68 Bn by the end of 2032.

Report Attributes Details
Data Points Market Insights
Surgical Medical Laser Systems Market Size (2021) US$ 2.94 Bn
Estimated Market Value (2022) US$ 3.18 Bn
Projected Market Value (2032) US$ 7.68 Bn
Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9.2% CAGR
Market Share of Top 5 Countries 71.6%
Key Market Players
  • Lumenis
  • Alcon
  • Baush & Lomb
  • Inc. IREDEX Corp.
  • Photomedex, Inc.
  • Philips (Spectranetics Corporation)
  • Fotona
  • Elforlight Ltd.
  • Alma Lasers
  • Accu-Tech Co., Ltd
  • BISON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.
  • ASUKA MEDICAL inc.
  • Quantel Laser (Lumibird Medical)
  • Nidek Co. Ltd.,
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Worldwide demand for surgical medical lasers accounted for 72.7% of the global lasers market in 2021, which was valued at US$ 4.05 Bn. As projected by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for solid-state laser systems would be more than 35% of the total sales of surgical medical lasers in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of surgical medical laser system manufacturers are bringing in new technologies to provide laser-based treatment options for their consumers. This will not only help them strengthen their market presence but increase their consumer base as well.

  • In January 2022Alcon acquired Ivantis, Inc., bringing Hydrus Microstent, a device used for treating glaucoma, into its global surgical portfolio.
  • In October 2021Bausch & Lomb launched the biotrue® eye care recycling program in collaboration with TerraCycle in the U.S.
  • In December 2020IRIDEX announced the availability of MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy in the European Glaucoma Society Guidelines.

Similarly, the team at Fact.MR has tracked recent developments related to key companies manufacturing surgical medical laser systems, which are available in the full report.

How Can Key Manufacturers of Surgical Medical Laser Systems Progress in this Space?

“Rising Awareness of Medical Tourism to Drive Product Demand”

Rising awareness of medical tourism poses one of the major opportunities for demand growth of surgical medical laser systems. According to a report published by OECD on medical tourism, growing number of healthcare professionals globally, technological advancements in the field of healthcare, rising number of innovative procedures for patient care, and favourable regulatory scenario have all given rise to increased capital funding in medical tourism around the world.

“Increasing Incidence of Ophthalmic Diseases”

According to the NOVEL OPTHALMOLOGY study, the global ophthalmic equipment market is expected to rise at 3.7% CAGR over the decade. Around 2.4 million eye injuries are registered in the U.S. each year. Rising incidence of ophthalmic diseases will positively drive demand for surgical medical laser systems used for the management of these diseases, and thus provide many lucrative opportunities for surgical medical laser system manufacturers.

“Increasing Use of Lasers with Robotic Technology”

According to an article published by Research Gate, lasers are useful trans-oral robotic surgery. By promoting the rationality of combining robotic surgery with laser technologies, lasers are becoming the device for intraoperative tissue analysis. This combination of robots and laser for surgery are paving the way for newer technological advancements in laser as well as robotic surgeries.

Various applications such as surgical medical lasers for percutaneous surgery, surgical lasers for open surgery, surgical lasers for laparoscopic surgery, and the use of surgical lasers in dentistry would favorably affect the sales of surgical laser equipment in the future.

“Rising Popularity of Surgical Lasers in Oncology”

Laser treatment uses powerful, thin rays to remove or destroy cancer or abnormal cells that can become cancer. With technological advancements in the field of oncology, use of surgical lasers in oncology is steadily rising, especially in developed countries around the world.

According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new diagnoses of cancer occurred in the U.S., with the most common cancers of the breasts and lungs. Nd:Yag surgical medical lasers are commonly used for the treatment of lung cancer. Owing to the large number of lung cancer cases, Nd:Yag surgical laser demand is bound to explode over the coming years. Nd:Yag laser sales in were US$ 420.6 Mn, with a forward looking CAGR of 10.8% for the forecast period.

Owing to all the aforementioned reasons, there are tremendous growth opportunities for players operating in the surgical lasers market.

