Utility Geospatial Solutions Market: Geospatial Hardware to Rein Supreme, Software Services to Gain Traction – Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Global demand for geospatial solutions was valued at US$ 322 Bn in 2021, and is projected to increase at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 15.8% to reach US$ 373 Bn by 2022-end. From 2022 to 2032, the geospatial solutions market is forecast to flourish at a 15.3% CAGR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, a valuation of US$ 1.4 Tn is anticipated for the market.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 322 Bn Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 373 Bn Estimated Market Size (2032) US$ 1.4 Tn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 14% CAGR

Key Segments Covered in the Utility Geospatial Solutions Industry Report

Utility Geospatial Solutions By Technology : Geospatial Analytics Solutions GNSS & Positioning Utility Geospatial Solutions Utility Geospatial Solutions for Scanning Utility Geospatial Solutions for Earth Observation

Utility Geospatial Solutions By Solution Type : Geospatial Hardware Geospatial Software Geospatial Services

Utility Geospatial Solutions By End User : Utility Utility Geospatial Solutions Business Utility Geospatial Solutions Transportation Utility Geospatial Solutions Defence & Intelligence Utility Geospatial Solutions Infrastructural Development Utility Geospatial Solutions Natural Resource Utility Geospatial Solutions Other Utility Geospatial Solutions

Utility Geospatial Solutions By Application : Utility Geospatial Solutions for Surveying & Mapping Utility Geospatial Solutions for Geovisualization Utility Geospatial Solutions for Asset Management Utility Geospatial Solutions for Planning & Analysis Utility Geospatial Solutions for Other Applications

Utility Geospatial Solutions By Region : North America Utility Geospatial Solutions Market Latin America Utility Geospatial Solutions Market Europe Utility Geospatial Solutions Market Asia Pacific Utility Geospatial Solutions Market Middle East & Africa Utility Geospatial Solutions Market



Competitive Landscape

Prominent providers are focusing on offering remote sensing enabled technology innovations so as to unlock enhanced applications of key geospatial solutions. Furthermore, top ranking geospatial service providers are relying on collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships with existing players to widen their outreach. Some notable developments are as follows:

In March 2022 , ESRI generated new land cover maps based on geospatial solutions, demonstrating how Earth as a planet has transformed over the last 5 years. These maps were generated by combining AI and ML through satellite data, consisting of 26 pictures of every point on the planet throughout the year.

, generated new land cover maps based on geospatial solutions, demonstrating how Earth as a planet has transformed over the last 5 years. These maps were generated by combining AI and ML through satellite data, consisting of 26 pictures of every point on the planet throughout the year. In January 2022, world renowned transport solutions provider Scania partnered with HERE Technologies to power its next generation infotainment platform for its fleet of trucks globally, including China, Japan and South Korea. Scania is utilizing the HERE SDK’s mapping, routing and search functions that incorporate truck specific road information, vehicle regulations and points of interest.

