The Cloud Telephony Services Market Is Scheduled To Embark On A Positive Trajectory, Registering A CAGR Of 9.5%

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Cloud Telephony Services. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Cloud Telephony Services Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cloud Telephony Services market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Cloud Telephony Services

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Cloud Telephony Services, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Cloud Telephony Services Market.



Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 17.7 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ US$ 20.7 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 51.5 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9.5% CAGR Expected Market Value of the U.S Market (2032) US$ 12 Billion Anticipated Growth Rate of Germany (2022-2032) 10.7% CAGR Major Cloud Telephony Service Providers 8×8 Inc.

AVOXI

BroadSoft Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dialpad

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Go2Market India Pvt. Ltd

LeadNXT

MegaPath (Fusion Connect)

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Natterbox Ltd.

NetFortris

Nextiva

NFON AG

NovaCloud (Pty) Ltd.

NTT Communications

PortaOne

Redcentric Plc.

RingCentral Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SingTel)

Solutions Infini (Kaleyra)

Telviva

Tripudio Telecom Ltd.

VoIPStudio

Vonage Intermedia.net Inc.

Vox Telecom

Overall, the market for cloud telephony services is slated to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 30.8 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade. By deployment, cloud based telephony services remains dominant, documenting a value CAGR worth 11% from 2016 to 2021, while in terms of network, demand for voice-over-internet protocol cloud telephony services continues to reign supreme, with a historical CAGR of 15.6% (2016-2021).

Key Segments Covered in the Cloud Telephony Services Industry Analysis

Cloud Telephony Services by Deployment Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Cloud Telephony Services

Cloud Telephony Services by Enterprise Size Cloud Telephony Services for SMEs Cloud Telephony Services for Large Enterprises

Cloud Telephony Services by Network Cloud Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs) Cloud Telephony Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VOIP) Service Network

Cloud Telephony Services by Application Cloud Telephony Services for Conferencing Cloud Telephony Services for Multi-level IVR Cloud Telephony Services for Sales & Marketing Cloud Telephony Services for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Cloud Telephony Services for Other Applications

Cloud Telephony Services by Industry Cloud Telephony Services in BFSI Cloud Telephony Services in Education Cloud Telephony Services in Government Cloud Telephony Services in Healthcare Cloud Telephony Services in Media & Entertainment Cloud Telephony Services in Retail Cloud Telephony Services in Telecom & IT Cloud Telephony Services in Other Industries

Cloud Telephony Services by Region North America Cloud Telephony Services Market Europe Cloud Telephony Services Market Resto of the World Cloud Telephony Services Market



