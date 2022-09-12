Global Construction Polymers Market To Represent A CAGR Of 6.5% In Terms Of Value By 2022

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Globally, after the packaging industry, the construction industry is the largest market where Epoxy Resins Polymers Market are used. It accounts for ~ 20% of the world’s polymer production, unveils a new research study by Fact.MR. In Europe, ~ 10 million tonnes of plastics are used every year i.e. ~ 20% of total European polymer consumption.

This report analyzed the range of products used as a construction polymer, out of which, polyvinyl chloride holds the largest share in the market. Moreover, approximately 60% of the global PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) production is consumed in the construction industry.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4169

Widespread Benefits of Construction Polymers to Spur the Consumption Rate

As per Fact.MR’s research, construction polymers have become a key material in new and modern building constructions. Due to its significant benefits such as lightweight, strong plasticity, and high cost-performance ratios, there has been tremendous increase in the consumption of polymers in the global construction industry every year.

Key factors that are driving the demand for construction polymers include the durability of such polymers for applications in window frames and pipes, extending their life in underground cables for 50 years. Polymers are good insulators and effective in hot and cold conditions, prevents energy leakage, and allows to save energy of households. Apart from these advantages, several factors such as cost efficiency, sustainability, easy to install, and low maintain have further boosted the growth of the construction polymers market.

Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the construction polymers market on the basis of type, end-use sector, application, construction activity, and by region.

By Polymer Type Epoxy Resins

Polystyrene

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene

Polyisobutylene

Polymethylmethacrylate

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Polyvinylchloride

Others By End Use Sector Commercial Real Estate Construction

Housing Real Estate Construction

Industrial Construction

Facility Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure

Utility Infrastructure

Other Infrastructure By Application Walls

Floorings

Pipings

Windows

Roofs

Insulation and Sliding

Glazing

Cladding

Plastic Wraps

Other Applications By Construction Activity New Construction

Renovation Market By Region Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4169

Green Building Trends: The Untapped market

Countries such as China and India are realizing the environmental implications of robust industrial development and urbanization. Therefore, the need to check emissions and cut down of energy consumption is now considered one of the top priorities across the globe. Number of initiatives have been taken by the government. For example in Germany, 70 year old area of residential households is to be retrofitted with new materials and technological advancements.

Similarly, in the United States, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 was approved by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) in July and was formally launched in November 2013. The International Green Construction Code (IGCC) has been adopted by several states and local jurisdictions across the U.S. Along with this, new version of the LEED rating system brought with it several new changes that sophisticated the world of green buildings. LEED v4 also encompasses cradle-to-cradle design more stringently.

This means among other criteria, products and resources used are environmentally safe, designed for recycling or composting, and the manufacturing process must make use of renewable energy and carbon management. The growing awareness among people regarding green buildings and the government support will create many opportunities in the construction polymers market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4169

Rapid Urbanization to Sustain High Demand in Asian Countries

According to Fact.MR’s research, the market is likely to witness a CAGR of ~ 6.5% during the forecast period in terms of value. Construction polymers will sustain high demand for range of products such as plastic pipes, doors and windows, insulation materials, polymer waterproof materials and other construction polymer-based products, finds the report.

According to the report, due to rapid urbanization, South Asia is gaining momentum in the construction industry, and is likely to contribute as world’s third largest construction market till 2025. And as per Fact.MR’s research, ~ 11.5 million new constructions are going to be built every year. This will pave the way for worthwhile opportunities for construction polymers market in Asian countries.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/26/2007072/0/en/Demand-for-Pharmaceutical-Packaging-to-Double-Through-2029-High-Preference-for-Sustainable-Packaging-to-Drive-Market-Growth-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com