1,3 Butanediol Market To Witness A Compound Annual Growth Of Around 4.8% By 2029

According to the study, humectants and emollients together account for approximately 70% of the global 1,3 butanediol market. 1,3 butanediol possesses multifunctional properties of emollient and humectant propelling the global demand for 1,3 butanediol. It is widely used in cosmetics & personal care products such as skin care formulations, hair care formulations, and cosmetics face masks. The global humectant market is around 20 Billion owing to a rise in demand from end-use industries. The demand is mainly driven by growing cosmetics & personal care industry, rising per capita spending of consumers, urbanization and consumer awareness about personal grooming. Moreover, Intermediate segment is expected to witness a spurring growth in the coming future, with the CAGR of around 7% due to the rising prevalence of 1,3 butanediol in polymers and food industry. 1,3 butanediol is used as an intermediate in the production of polyester plasticizer, unsaturated polyester resins, and polyurethane paints.

Cosmetics & personal care accounts for the majority of the demand for 1,3 butanediol. The industry has shown fast paced growth in the recent years owing to a rise in population and increase in per capita spending, thereby driving expansion in the 1,3 butanediol market. With regard to revenue, the global 1,3 butanediol market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. This notable growth in the 1,3 butanediol market is mainly influenced by its widespread usage in the cosmetics & personal care industry. Moreover, 1,3 butanediol is gaining traction in niche applications such as polymers and food applications, which further fuels the market growth throughout the forecast period. Bio-based versions have hit the market. The prevalence of sustainable raw materials pushes for continuous development of raw materials that are not only effective in existing formulations but are also cost economic.

1,3 Butanediol Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global 1,3 Butanediol market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the 1,3 Butanediol market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for 1,3 Butanediol supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in 1,3 Butanediol, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on 1,3 Butanediol: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. 1,3 Butanediol demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for 1,3 Butanediol. As per the study, the demand for 1,3 Butanediol will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for 1,3 Butanediol. As per the study, the demand for 1,3 Butanediol will grow through 2029. 1,3 Butanediol historical volume analysis: mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. 1,3 Butanediol consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

1,3 Butanediol Market Segmentations:

· Function :

Humectant Emollient Stabilizer Intermediate Other



· End-Use Industry :

Cosmetics & Personal Care Skin Care Hair Care Personal cleanliness Bath & Shower Others Plastics & Polymers Paint & Coating Food Others



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



