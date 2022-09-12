Aluminum Curtain Walls Industry Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10% By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Wall. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Wall Market across various industries and regions.

Competitive Landscape

Customers in the market are looking for permanent solutions in aluminum curtain wall products, so innovation and development of longer product renovation cycles are expected to shape competition among market players.

For example, in May 2021, Alumil Aluminium Industry S. A. supported the development of sustainable buildings in Vancouver by utilizing SMARTIA M78 to make the city greener.

Key Takeaways of Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Study

Commercial applications of aluminum curtain walls account for a majority share of 73% of the total market revenues. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon footprint, are propelling the adoption of aluminum curtain walls in commercial applications.

Attributable to superior build quality and ease of installation unitized aluminum curtain walls are projecting healthy growth opportunities. Unitized aluminum curtain walls are poised to grow more than two-fold growth during the projection period.

Residential applications of the product are gaining momentum among a multiplying number of high-net-worth individuals. The application segment will register 2.7X growth from 2019 to 2029.

East Asia leads global sales with over 1/4th share of the total market value. Developing countries in this region are inclined towards developing modern infrastructure which employs aluminum curtain walls for enhanced energy savings.

Southeast Asia & Oceania offer the most remunerative growth opportunities with a double digit growth rate of 11% CAGR during the forecast. Amid a booming start-up ecosystem, major countries in this region are investing in modern infrastructure development to support economic growth.

“Aluminum is a sustainable material which works in favor of manufacturers. However, the competitive landscape will be shaped by market players that adapt to the rising need for energy efficient infrastructure and cost efficient installations.” -Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Recycled Aluminum Promotes Sustainable Revenues

Innovation and development of recycled systems for old aluminum curtain walls presents market players with an opportunity to reduce manufacturing costs. At the same time, the longevity of aluminum curtain walls is a central factor that will drive the market’s future growth. Growing emphasis on sustainable infrastructure in order to reduce carbon emissions will positively impact the aluminum curtain walls market during the forecast period. Market players must then invest in research and development of new business models and material recycle systems to differentiate their offerings in a highly fragmented market.

Key Segments Covered in the Aluminium Curtain Wall Industry Report

By Type Unitized Aluminum Curtain Wall Semi-Unitized Aluminum Curtain Wall Stick-Built Aluminum Curtain Wall

By Application Commercial-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall Residential-grade Aluminum Curtain Wall

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



