The global automotive electronics market size will more than double between 2019 and 2029. The sensor segment of automotive electronic components will grow at a double-digit CAGR of 10% through 2029.

For OEM Automotive Electronics market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler). For aftermarket, the team tracks the vehicle parc (vehicle-on-road) for prominent countries/regions and cross map the same with the replacement rate of the product in a given year for each vehicle type.

The Market survey of Automotive Electronics offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Automotive Electronics, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Automotive Electronics Market across the globe.

Global Automotive Electronics Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global automotive electronics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, sales channel and region.

Component Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others Application ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain Electronics Sales Chanel OEM

Aftermarket Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

The secondary research includes Automotive Electronics market data and information presentations by researchers, institutions, company annual reports, investor presentations, annual filings, scholarly journals, white papers, research documents, trade journals, and other sources such as International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA), ASEAN Automotive Federation (AAF), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd (SMMT), , The World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and MarkLines among others.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Electronics Market Study

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania collectively account for 43% share of the total market value. Booming automotive sales in developing countries coupled with prevalence of electric vehicles is driving the demand for automotive electronics from these regions.

North America offers gainful opportunities with a stellar 9% CAGR during the forecast. Presence of major manufacturers in countries such as the US are accelerating the demand for automotive electronic products in this region.

Current carrying devices will grow two-fold on the back of surging penetration of electric vehicles as a new energy alternative.

Safety systems will expand to more than twice their current size owing to rising concerns of road safety among millennial consumers.

Aftermarket sales of smart electronic devices will grow the aftermarket segment 3X through 2029. Favorable consumer trends such as customization of light and medium duty vehicles are a central force behind the growth of this segment.

