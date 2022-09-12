Epoxy Hardener Market: U.S. Accounting for Nearly 84% Market Share Globally During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Epoxy Hardener. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Epoxy Hardener Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Epoxy Hardener market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Epoxy Hardener

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Epoxy Hardener, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Epoxy Hardener Market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the epoxy hardener market across the globe.

 

A comprehensive estimate on the epoxy hardener market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of epoxy hardeners during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Group

    • Polyamide Epoxy Hardeners
    • Amino Amine Epoxy Hardeners
    • Aliphatic Amine Epoxy Hardeners
    • Cycloaliphatic Amine Epoxy Hardeners
    • Aromatic Amines Epoxy Hardeners
    • Phenalkamine Epoxy Hardeners
    • Anhydride Epoxy Hardeners

  • Type

    • Special Epoxy Hardeners
    • Slow Epoxy Hardeners
    • Medium Epoxy Hardeners
    • Fast Epoxy Hardeners

  • Form

    • Liquid Epoxy Hardeners
    • Solvent-based Epoxy Hardeners
    • Waterborne Epoxy Hardeners
    • Solid Epoxy Hardeners

  • Application

    • Epoxy Hardeners for Composites
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Adhesives
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Paints & Coatings
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Other Applications

  • End Use Industry

    • Epoxy Hardeners for Construction
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Electrical and Electronics
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Power
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Transportation
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Marine Industry
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Aircraft
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Decoration
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Furniture
    • Epoxy Hardeners for Other End Use Industries

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By product group, polyamide epoxy hardeners acquired 1/4th of the global market share in 2020
  • Special epoxy hardeners demand expected to surge at over 5% CAGR until 2031
  • Aromatic amines to register a growth rate of 5% from 2021 to 2031
  • Paints & coatings to be primary end use industry, scheduled to gain 70 BPS by 2031
  • Liquid epoxy hardeners clocked a share of around US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020
  • U.S market for epoxy hardeners to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5%
  • China to account for a revenue share worth 45% across the 2021-2031 assessment period

 “With the increasing trend of high-rise, large-scale, and functional modern architectural structures, lightweight material gain a significant thrust by fuel-efficiency regulations set for the use of lightweight materials by automakers and garnered active research attention in the aerospace sector,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

  • In June 2021, Aditya Birla Group-Advanced Materials business has planned to invest towards increasing business capacity by ~125 KTPA through a brown field expansion at its Vilayat, Gujarat, India location. It will include standard & specialty epoxy products along with curing agents.
  • In February 2020, Cardolite Corporation announced the release of its new NX-8501 waterborne curing agent for epoxy coatings and adhesives. Completely solvent-free, this hardener enables zero and low VOC formulations without compromising performance. The agent removes 80% of dissolved solids in water

Key Question answered in the survey of Epoxy Hardener market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Epoxy Hardener
  • Growth of Epoxy Hardener Market
  • Market Analysis of Epoxy Hardener
  • Market Insights of Epoxy Hardener
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Epoxy Hardener market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Epoxy Hardener market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Epoxy Hardener

More Valuable Insights on Epoxy Hardener Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Epoxy Hardener, Sales and Demand of Epoxy Hardener, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

