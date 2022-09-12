Surgical Drapes Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand And Opportunities To 2028

Surgical Drapes Industry Overview

The global surgical drapes market size was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.18% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising number of surgical procedures and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are among the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the growing demand for the protection of patients and healthcare staff and a surge in the prevalence of surgical site and hospital-acquired infections are further escalating the market growth. Surgical drapes offer a physical barrier and protect the surgical field from contamination. A rise in the number of surgeries will lead to a surge in demand for surgical drapes. For instance, as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, in the U.S., around 17.7 million surgeries and minimally-invasive cosmetic surgeries were performed. Similarly, as per Molnlycke Health Care AB, around 70 million surgical procedures are performed in Europe, growing 3% to 4% annually. The Eurostat data, also states that, in 2018, at least 1.16 million cesarean sections were conducted in the EU-27. Thus, a rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are a major concern for patients as well as healthcare professionals across the globe. A global upsurge in the number of hospitalizations and HAIs will further raise the demand for surgical drapes. For instance, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that 1 in every 31 hospitalized patients report at least 1 HAI case yearly. Moreover, as per the NHSN Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Surveillance data, in 2019, an estimated 157,500 SSI infections occur in the U.S. every year. SSI is the most expensive HAI type, with a projected yearly cost of USD 3.3 billion, and accompanying about 1 million additional inpatient days. They are also a major cause of morbidity, prolonged hospitalization, and unplanned readmissions after surgery and death. Thus, the increasing incidence of HAIs and SSIs globally is expected to fuel market growth.

Another key factor majorly propelling the growth of the market is a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. For instance, as projected by the American Heart Association, by 2035, more than 130 million adults or 45.1% of the U.S. population might suffer from some of the other form of CVD. Likewise, according to the CDC, about 655,000 Americans die from heart disease annually, which is 1 in every 4 deaths. The CDC also states that 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease, and 4 in 10 adults suffer from 2 or more chronic diseases. Thus, the growing patient pool leads to an increase in surgeries and hospitalizations, thereby raising the demand for surgical drapes.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has drastically increased the demand for surgical drapes, thus significantly impacting the market growth. According to worldomete.info, as of 7th September 2021, more than 222,004,303 confirmed cases and around 4,589,270 deaths have been reported globally. Thus, the demand for surgical drapes will continue to surge owing to the rising number of patients.

Furthermore, the pandemic has increased the concerns regarding infectious microorganism transfer through aerosol formation in endonasal and transoral surgeries. Thus, to help this resolve, the negative-pressure otolaryngology viral isolation drape (NOVID) is under development to restrict aerosol and droplet transmission in and around the surgery site. Such developments are further stimulating market growth.

Surgical Drapes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical drapes market on the basis of type, risk type, end use, and region:

Surgical Drapes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Reusable

Disposable

Surgical Drapes Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Minimal (AAMI Level 1)

Low (AAMI Level 2)

Moderate (AAMI Level 3)

High (AAMI Level 4)

Surgical Drapes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Surgical Drapes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

February 2021: Femoral Angiography Drape Sterile manufactured by Cardinal Health got recalled owing to a nonconforming material/component.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global surgical drapes market include:

3M

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care

Steris

Paul Hartmann AG

Standard Textile Co.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Priontex

OneMed

Medic

