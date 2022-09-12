Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market Value Worth Size Growth Trends Industry Statistics to 2028

Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Industry Overview

The global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market size was estimated at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising inclination towards junk food consumption and improper eating habits lead to multiple dental conditions, which, in turn, augment market growth. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is another factor considered to be a major driver of the market. Additionally, geriatric and pediatric populations are particularly prone to dental disorders and are positively affecting the market growth. Geriatric patients suffer from various dental conditions such as tooth decay, oral candidiasis, and xerostomia, which is driving the growth of the market for dental diagnostic and surgical equipment. The market is further expected to witness propelling growth during the next seven years due to the continuous development of new technologies and the rising number of qualified dentists. Changing demographics like productivity growth, living standards, savings rates, and investment will result in growth in the market.

The market is likely to be driven by technological advancements such as the introduction of CAD/CAM technology and 3D imaging. CAD technology aids in the creation of better and faster dental prostheses. COVID-19 is identified to have a negative impact on the market. The Irish Dental Association mentioned that about 75.0% of dental practitioners are expecting a financial loss of over 70.0% during the outbreak. From the initial shutdown in March 2020 through today, over a year later, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the dentistry profession. According to our secondary and primary sources, the largest impact of the pandemic on dental practices has been observed in Canada with a significant drop in revenue. However, through digital platforms, the dental equipment market has seen a significant increase in revenue, which is a positive element driving the market for dental diagnostic and surgical equipment.

Dental disorders are among the most common problems across the world. The market for dental diagnostic and surgical equipment is anticipated to develop as the incidence of oral disease rises and substantial shifts in oral care needs occur. Patient preference for painless diagnoses and treatment further promotes the adoption of new technologies and products in this market. Rapid and accurate diagnosis is made possible by technological advancements in the fields of imaging and radiology.

Lately, dental diagnostic devices are getting attention owing to their extensive use within forensic sciences. The rising number of patients with a cavity, carcinoma, tooth erosion, tooth sensitivity, gum disease, and increasing awareness about hygiene among people drive the worldwide market. The increasing geriatric population that is prone to various types of dental infection, poor diet, and rapid development within the medical devices market are fueling the market expansion. However, inadequate reimbursement policies and the high cost of devices may hinder market growth.

Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market on the basis of product and region:

Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dental Diagnostic Equipment

Dental Surgical Equipment

Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market include:

Carestream Health

Danaher Corporation

KaVo Kerr

Biolase Technologies

Zolar Dental Laser

3M Company

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

American Medicals

Henry Schein

Midmark Diagnostic Group

