Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2021 to 2028

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Industry Overview

The global inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems market size was valued at USD 247.5 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide (INO), a minimally invasive therapy, is proposed to treat conditions associated with reversible pulmonary vasoconstriction and pulmonary hypertension in children and adults. Improved safety and efficacy, a rapid offset of action, reduced toxicity, high concentration of drug at the target organ, avoidance of systemic adverse reaction, and reduced dose of medication are some of the advantages of INO over other medication. This is leading to the improved adoption of INO, potentially driving the market growth.

In vitro studies suggest that INO is effective in suppressing the SARS-CoV-2 virus treating the diseases as efficiently as the current medication. In addition, INO is effective in treating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), the main characteristic of COVID-19–positive patients. Furthermore, studies suggest that INO increases the oxygenation within the bloodstream of COVID-positive patients but has no effect on mortality.

Leading market players like Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals are demonstrating the inhibitory effect of INO against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is proved to be effective in improving blood oxygen levels, reduction in supplemental oxygen, and a reduction in the amount of ventilator support. Further studies by researchers would confirm the benefits of nitric oxide in the treatment of coronavirus. Interestingly, the year 2020, witnessed an alarming need for nitric oxide devices and disposables, however, global lockdowns, closure of supply chains, and lack of raw material availability led to the drop in sales, negatively impacting the market.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems market on the basis of type, product, application, end user, and region:

INO Delivery Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pediatrics

Adult

INO Delivery Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (HRF)

Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure (AHRF)

Others

INO Delivery Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Disposables

System

INO Delivery Systems End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

INO Delivery Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global inhaled nitric oxide delivery systems market include:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Getinge

Vero Biotech

LINDE

Beyond Air

SLE

NU MED

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Air Liquide Healthcare

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

