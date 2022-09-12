Strong Chinese Presence In The Semiconductor Industry Has Spurred The Growth Of EDA Tools In The Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market.



Competitive Landscape

In order to provide consumers with the best ICs and semiconductors, prominent manufacturers of EDA tools are looking to technological innovations. Increasingly, companies are partnering with governments in order to enhance their presence across major geographies, and expansions in the market.

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced in May 2021 that it had acquired Fractal Technologies , a provider of IP validation tools based in the Netherlands and the United States. By acquiring this service, Siemens’ electronic design automation (EDA) customers can validate the internal and external intellectual property and libraries used in their integrated circuit (IC) designs more quickly and easily to improve design quality and speed market time. IP validation provides customers with production sign-off-quality IP to help improve silicon quality and accelerate silicon development. Siemens’ Solido product family will incorporate Fractal’s technology, extending Siemens’ machine-learning-powered EDA capabilities to the IP validation field.

announced in that it had acquired , a provider of IP validation tools based in the Netherlands and the United States. By acquiring this service, Siemens’ electronic design automation (EDA) customers can validate the internal and external intellectual property and libraries used in their integrated circuit (IC) designs more quickly and easily to improve design quality and speed market time. IP validation provides customers with production sign-off-quality IP to help improve silicon quality and accelerate silicon development. Siemens’ Solido product family will incorporate Fractal’s technology, extending Siemens’ machine-learning-powered EDA capabilities to the IP validation field. In Febraury 2022, Ansys announced its collaboration with IFS Accelerator EDA Alliance to provide innovative simulation and EDA tools for customized three-dimensional integrated circuits. Through IFS Accelerator, customers can design chips with unique features utilizing Ansys’ multiphysics solutions. With Ansys’ advanced EDA and simulation software, mutual customers can lower design barriers, minimize design risks, and speed up the time to market.

Country-wise Forecast CAGRs for the EDA tools Market

U.S 5.9% U.K 5.1% China 6.5% Japan 5.8% India 5.3%

Key Segments Covered in the EDA Tools Market Study

EDA Tools by Component EDA Tools Solutions Bundles Standalone EDA Tools Services Managed Professional

EDA Tools by Application Design EDA Tools Simulation EDA Tools Verification EDA Tools

EDA Tools by Deployment Cloud Based EDA Tools Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud On-premise EDA Tools

EDA Tools by Region North America EDA Tools Market Europe EDA Tools Market Asia Pacific EDA Tools Market Middle East and Africa EDA Tools Market South America EDA Tools Market



