Rising Number Of CBD Manufacturers To Bolster The Demand For The CBD Extraction Equipment Across The Globe

CBD Extraction Equipment Market: Overview and Dynamics

CBD stands for Cannabidiol and is not readily available in the nature for its utilization. Therefore CBD is extracted utilizing an CBD extraction equipment. CO2 extractor, alcohol extractor are the two major equipment extensively used to extract the cannabidiol across the industry.

Of the two mentioned extraction equipment types, alcohol and carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide extraction equipment is extensively used owing to the high CBD purity and worth obtained. Carbon Dioxide CBD extraction equipment consists of pump, extractor, cyclone separator, Carbon dioxide tank and a collection vessel. Carbon dioxide used for extraction process is completely pressurized and the extraction process done is completely under sub-critical process. This process ensures lower infusion of carbon dioxide or impurities in the product and the CBD obtained could be used for producing CBD infused drinks or for formulation drugs.

Different unsafe and low cost of CBD extraction equipment are available in the market which could also be quoted as substitutes for alcohol and carbon dioxide extractors. They are hydrocarbon extractors where butane and propane are the extracting chemical which are used to effuse and extract the CBD. Therefore, CBD produced is impure and contains high ppm of butane and propane. This factor is set to enhance the utilization of the Carbon dioxide and alcohol CBD extraction equipment by the majority of the industrialists.

The process of CO2 extraction involves phase changes in carbon dioxide at varying operating temperature and pressures. The CO2 is also called as tunable solvent, makes it enormously multipurpose for creating a gathering of end products by controlling temperature and pressure. CO2 extraction is a good business, it allows you to make a hygienic, highly pure and good quality oil that is safe to produce with no post processing. There are so many CBD companies has confirmed that the highest effectiveness over utilization of CO2 process for CBD extraction.

CO2 extraction requires a system that will allow for constant temperature and pressure changes during a solitary run. The CO2 is most commanding solvent under pressure, add temperature variations and we get highly tunable solvent, adept of extracting certain amalgams from the plant without abolishing their quintessence. Other kind of extraction are not as exact and it can abolish the trail compounds.

Conventional solvent or ethanol extraction is the most well-organized oil process in CDB Extraction Equipment industry. Ethanol extraction requires equipment, mass-balance and post-process procedures in a proper format. The Ethanol CBD extraction needs high ethanol to minimize potential damage to cannabinoids. The CBD extraction equipment consists of an extraction tank, a vaccum pump, a condenser, a duplex strainer, a defoamer and an oil-water separator. CBD extraction equipment with steam distillation extraction method reasons the CBD oil is separate from hemp plant. The other type is hydrocarbon extraction, it is simply refers to use butane or propane as a solvent that is passed through raw cannabis matter to gather cannabinoids and terpenes. In terms of process comparison, former one is efficient but latter one is inexpensive which could differentiate their point of application.

CBD extraction equipment is a one-time investment for any manufacturer and the cost of replacement of the CBD extraction equipment arouses when the depreciation of the equipment reaches to its maximum and the efficiency of the CBD production drops down to null. Therefore, non-recurring demand of the CBD extraction equipment to hinder the market growth over the long-run forecast period. Despite CBD extraction equipment non-recurring demand, rising number of CBD manufacturers to bolster the demand for the CBD extraction equipment across the globe.

Efficient production and year on year gradual price reduction of the carbon dioxide to enhance the utilization of the product for producing the CBD at a high processing rates. Moreover rising demand for CBD is set to pave way for the CBD extraction equipment

CBD Extraction Equipment Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights

CBD extraction equipment is mostly based out of investment that potential CBD manufacturer would like to put investment into. COVID-19 has reduced the investor confidence with respect to the growing barriers of the CBD trade. Reduction of CBD supply and strong demand has disrupted the supply chain of the CBD as well as CBD extraction equipment.

Extensive use of CBD from recreational use to pharmaceutical formulation has endured the COVID-19 barriers and is set to provide a strong demand wave post-lockdown across the globe. This is anticipated to enhance the potential of CBD and is anticipated to reduce the savings and to enhance the CBD manufacturer’s investment in procuring CBD extraction equipment.

CBD Extraction Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional bifurcation, the report CBD extraction equipment market could be divided into six different regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is the dominant player of the CBD equipment market. North American countries such as the United States of America and Canada have legalized cannabis for the pharmaceutical industry and other uses. The region accounts for more than one-third of the global demand for the CBD and CBD extraction equipment as well.

Followed by North America, Europe is the second dominant region in CBD Extraction Equipment market. In Europe, cannabis is legalized and the European companies such as Medical Hemp, Max Hemp are creating strong competition in global CBD Extraction equipment market. Asia-Pacific region is emerging key player in CBD extraction equipment market. The Latin America, Middle East and Africa account minimal shares under CBD extraction equipment market owing to the regional policies with respect to the CBD production.

CBD Extraction Equipment Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated CBD Extraction Equipment market, players have a dominant presence across regions through efficient distribution networks.

Joda Technology

Extrakt Lab

Accudyne Systems

Taiwan Supercritical

Isolate Extraction

Eden Labs

Vitalis Extraction

Green Mill and other

key players are amongst the prominent players in CBD Extraction Equipment market accounting for over 65% of the market revenues. Though, regional groups including North America and Europe backing the local manufacturers are presenting challenges to global players offering their products at higher price points which in turn is significantly disturbing the overall CBD Extraction Equipment market revenues.

Segmentation Analysis of CBD Extraction Equipment Market:

The global CBD Extraction Equipment market is divided into four segments: by type, by application, by end-use and by geographical regions.

Based on the type, the CBD Extraction Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

CO2 Extraction

Hemp Extraction

Hydrocarbon Extraction

Conventional Solvent (Ethanol, Methanol) Extraction

Others

Based on the application, the CBD Extraction Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Laboratory

Production Factory

Based on the end-user, CBD Extraction Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Others

Based on the geographical regions, CBD Extraction Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia & Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria and South Africa)

