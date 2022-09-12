The Flow Calibration Devices Market Is Expected To Register A Growth Rate Of Approximately 5.8% CAGR Over The Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Flow Calibration Devices Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the Flow Calibration Devices market is forecast to register ~5.8% CAGR growth over the period 2021-2031. The demand for flow calibration devices will recover steadily in the short term and offer good growth prospects in the long term.

It is estimated that the demand for flow calibration devices will grow tremendously in the end-use industries where Aerospace, Defense, Telecom and Automotive will have a tremendous growth path during the assessment period. For this reason, sales of flow calibration devices will gain momentum.

What is driving the demand for flow calibration devices?

The benefits, importance and demands on the accuracy and precision of the final product are expected to fuel the global market demand over the forecast period, along with the use of calibration equipment. Device calibration reduces future repair and maintenance costs while increasing profitability. Additionally, fewer device failures and product recalls lead to better results, which helps maintain customer loyalty and increase sales.

Sanitation practices are forecast to increase demand as the food and beverage industry grows around the world. Calibration equipment is expected to be used to a practical extent in R&D operations. In the coming years, the demand for food and beverages is expected to grow significantly.

In addition, the adaptability of the product should offer a promising attitude to the product developers in the following years. The variety of application in different end-use sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, electrical and electronics, chemical and other industries is expected to boost sales of flow calibration equipment.

Additionally, flow calibration devices have a relatively high penetration rate in traditional manufacturing industries such as automotive, electronics, textiles, and a few names. Adoption of this technology is being driven by government regulations and an increasing demand for quality maintenance in these industries.

Impact of Covid-19 on Flow Calibration Devices Market

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the global and regional economy, hitting almost every industry in the country. Unforeseeable circumstances, such as a standstill of the entire production and infrastructure, hampered the progress of the industry. While having a significant impact on the global flow calibration equipment market, these disruptions are likely to be short-lived as the industry matures.

However, during this pandemic, the pharmaceutical sector was at its peak with exponential expansion. As a result, the demand for gauges has grown exponentially. On the other hand, online sales saw a sharp increase in volume.

Global Overview of Flow Calibration Devices Market

The research on “Flow Calibration Devices Market” provides a comprehensive analysis of six key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa. From a manufacturing perspective, the Asia Pacific region occupies a significant market share, where countries like China and India are the major contributors to the flow calibration market.

In addition, North America is the main demand driver due to the increasing need for quality products and strict government regulations. The United States has the largest market share in the region, followed by Canada.

Additionally, Europe will see significant CAGR growth as countries like Germany, France and the UK create high demand for flow calibration equipment as automotive, automotive and other industries thrive in the region.

Who are the top manufacturers and suppliers of flow calibration equipment market?

TriNova INC.

TrigasFI GmbH

Schneider Electric

Lambda Square

Intertek

Honigwell

Fluke Calibration

Endress+Hauser

Emerson Electric

Dachsmesser

ABB

Ametek Inc.

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Keysight Technologies Inc.

General Electric

Laboratory Tests Inc.

Micro Precision Calibration Inc.

Mechanical Calibration Services Inc.

SiemensAG

SIMCO Electronics

are the leading providers of flow calibration devices on the market.

Organic and inorganic strategies are used by industry participants to gain market dominance and establish a strong presence in the market. Key players’ main goals include improving new products, mergers and acquisitions of developing companies, and improving distribution networks.

Highlights of the Flow Calibration Devices Market Report:

Segmentation:

The Flow Calibration Equipment market is segmented by Type:

Rotometers

Thermal Mass Flow Meters

Turbine Meters

Others

The flow calibration equipment market is segmented by End-Use Industry:

Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Scientific Laboratories

Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Other

Based on geographic regions, the market is for Flow Calibration Devices divided as follows:

North America

USA & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Benelux, Russia and rest of Europe

East Asia

China, Japan, South Korea South

Asia

India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa

