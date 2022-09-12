Growing Partnerships Among E-Commerce Companies to Boost the Payment Gateway Systems, Unveils Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Payment Gateway Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Payment Gateway. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Payment Gateway Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7159

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Payment Gateway market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Payment Gateway

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Payment Gateway, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Payment Gateway Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7159

Competitive Landscape

Vendors of the global market for payment gateway are taking various initiatives to expand their global reach. Some of the most adopted methods to strengthen their positions in the market are acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Some of the recent developments among key players are:

In February 2022, Network International partnered with Amazon Payment Services to provide online payment solutions to merchants in the UAE. Network International is a known entity in the Middle East and Africa region that offers digital commerce.

In February 2022, Adyen, the globally renowned player, announced a partnership with Ding to optimize its payment systems and enhance its international growth. Ding is one of the largest mobile top-up platforms.

The growing application of mobile banking channels and the increasing demand for instant-mobile-based payments are likely to offer significant market opportunities. As per the observations at Fact. MR, the global market for payment gateway is likely to have secured a market value of US$ 22 Bn in 2021.

The growing popularity of mobile wallets and smartphones across developing nations has generated massive revenue, and the market is likely to show notable growth in the forecast period. Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the application of digital payments and e-commerce. For instance, Amazon saw 40% of Y-o-Y growth in the second quarter of 2020. Fact. MR reveals that the market is likely to hold a value of US$ 189 Bn by 2032.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7159

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Payment Gateway Market

By Enterprise Size :

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Based on End-Use :

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Others

By Type :

Non-hosted

Hosted

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Key Question answered in the survey of Payment Gateway market report:

Sales and Demand of Payment Gateway

Growth of Payment Gateway Market

Market Analysis of Payment Gateway

Market Insights of Payment Gateway

Key Drivers Impacting the Payment Gateway market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Payment Gateway market

Restraints Payment Gateway Market Growth

Market Survey of Payment Gateway

More Valuable Insights on Payment Gateway Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Payment Gateway, Sales and Demand of Payment Gateway, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/portable-audio-amplifier-market

According to latest research by Fact.MR, global portable audio amplifier market is set to witness an impressive CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The evolving demand from consumers end such as media & entertainment and electronics are likely to provide plethora of opportunities during the same period.

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/1228/air-conditioner-remote-control-market

Over the last two decades, the technology in the electronic industry has made an impressive progress and consumer preferences toward energy efficient electronic products have undergone a considerable shift. These days’ consumers demand built-in consumer electronics and home appliances to save floor space.

Learning Remote Controls Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/1269/learning-remote-controls-market

The past decade has witnessed high adoption of learning remote controls. This adoption has generated high demand to enhance the functionality of these remote devices across the globe. Thus, to cater to this demand, various types of learning remote control devices have been introduced in the market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates