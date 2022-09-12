Sales of Aluminum Extrusion to Surpass US$ 175 Bn as Prevalence of Dermatological Diseases Increases, Fact.MR Report

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Aluminium Extrusion Market was assessed at US$ 89 billion in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% predicted from 2022 to 2032. Aluminum content in internal combustion engines and electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing in the automotive & transportation industry, which is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly under pressure to meet regulatory standards related to vehicle environmental impact. Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions are regulated by agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the California Air Resource Board (CARB), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The pandemic in the United States has had a significant impact on the aerospace and defence, automobile, and construction industries, resulting in a decrease in demand for extruded products. Construction activities, on the other hand, have been given some leeway after the first quarter of 2020.

Construction activities were classified as critical businesses, allowing material inflow for construction purposes to resume. In FY 2020, depressed sentiment in new construction activity restricted the volume flow of aluminium extrusion in the United States. Extrusion products’ low costs and light weight lead to their growing popularity in a variety of industrial applications, particularly in the automotive and aerospace and military industries.

The worldwide aluminium extrusion market is divided into product and end-user segments. Mill-finished, anodized, and powder-coated are the different types of products. Building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial, and others are the end user categories. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are the regions studied.

Aside from that, the research examines demand and supply side aspects affecting the aluminium extrusion market, as well as market dynamics affecting the market over the forecast period, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends. The study also includes an in-depth PEST analysis.

• In December 2021, Hindalco Industries Ltd acquired Hydro’s aluminum extrusions business in India. Through this acquisition, the company is focusing on expanding its presence in the upper end of the value added market.

• In February 2022, Novelis launched a net zero lab by collaborating with HES-SO Valais-Wallis to develop carbon neutral solutions for aluminum manufacturing. Through this, the company will invest in researching on decarbonizing and is aiming at becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

• Due to a drop in demand for automobiles and buildings, the global aluminium extrusion industry is likely to see a short downturn. Consumers intend to leave the house to buy for needs, but they have little interest in using shared services.

• In addition, for the past few months, a big number of manufacturing businesses and commercial regions have been completely shut down, negatively harming market growth.

• Furthermore, the worldwide supply chain for alumina and bauxite mining was harmed as a result of the prolonged shutdown. Regulations governing cross-border imports and exports extended the lead time for raw material replenishment, significantly impacting the upstream process

• However, the use of IoT, robotics, and artificial intelligence may reduce the number of active workers on the shop floor, limiting the virus’s spread. The market situation will gradually improve as a result of this.

The process of shaping materials with die force is known as extrusion. Extrusion allows for the creation of one-of-a-kind components or parts in a variety of shapes and sizes. Aluminum extrusions can play an important role in the development of integrated technical solutions for automobile structures and parts. The research discusses the most recent trends and technology, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The report’s scope includes segmentation by Type (Body Structure, Interiors, Exteriors, and Other Types), Application (Cars, Pickup Trucks, Class 8 Trucks, and Electric Vehicles), and Geography (Body Structure, Interiors, Exteriors, and Other Types) (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world).

The research also identifies the factors that will have an impact on the future state of the aluminium extrusion market over the projected period. The research includes a thorough examination of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional marketplaces.

The trustworthiness of this complete research report is enhanced by a list of significant firms participating in the aluminium extrusion market, together with their product portfolios, main strategies, and SWOT analysis.

• Hindalco Industries Ltd.

• Novelis

• Norsk Hydro ASA

• Constellium N.V.

• Arconic Corp.

• Kaiser Aluminum

• QALEX

• Alupco

• Gulf Extrusions Co. LLC

• Balexco (Bahrain Aluminium Extrusion Company)

• China Zhonwang Holdings

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• By application, building and construction expected to gain more than 60% market share for aluminum extrusion market.

• By product, shapes expected to hold nearly 80% market share for aluminum extrusion.

• Aluminum extrusion industry expected to possess nearly 70% market share throughout North America.

• Aluminum extrusion industry expected to possess nearly 40% market share throughout Asia Pacific.

• China, India, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea, U.S, and Canada are the top seven countries driving demand for aluminum extrusion.

o Shapes

o Rods & Bars

o Pipes & Tubes

o Building & Construction

o Consumer Goods

o Automotive & Transportation

o Electrical & Energy

o Others

