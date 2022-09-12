Precision Machine Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segments

By Operation Type

Manual Operation

CNC Operation 3 Axis 5 Axis



By Machine Types

Milling Machine Vertical Milling Horizontal Milling Universal Milling Plano Milling Others

Turning Machine Tapered turning Spherical turning Hard turning Facing Others

Electric Discharge Machine Wire EDM Sinker EDM Hole Drilling EDM



By Material Type

Plastic

Steel

Bronze

Glass

Brass

Other Metals

By End-use Industries

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Semiconductor

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Market Players :-



Some of the leading manufacturers of precision machines are

Lagun

Kent USA

Haas Automation

Okuma Corporation

Datron Dynamics Inc.

Hurco

Fanuc Corporation

Hardinge

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Others

Many leading manufacturing industries are concentrating on manufacturing of precision machine which uses less energy and has high work accuracy along with applications. In that Yamazaki Mazak Corporation is one of the leading manufacturer which is concentrating on manufacturing of advanced precision machine by launching collaboration with many other manufacturers.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa,Rest of MEA)

