Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 17.4% by 2028

Posted on 2022-09-12 by in Healthcare, Industrial // 0 Comments

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Toothbrush Sterilizer Industry Overview

The global toothbrush sterilizer market size was valued at USD 71.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% from 2021 to 2028. Toothbrush sterilizers are electronic-powered sterilization devices that steam-clean toothbrushes before drying them with dry heat, effectively eliminating bacteria. The use of UV rays and normal saline to reduce the bacterial on toothbrushes is effective. While compared to CHX and normal saline, UV ray treatment is more effective. Using UV sterilizing technology on toothbrushes will be kept clean by reducing 99.9% of the bacteria within just a few minutes.

U.S. toothbrush sterilizer market size, by mounting type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) 

The current outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide has significantly increased awareness regarding basic hygiene and safety during a pandemic situation among people. Lockdown, social distancing, and stay-at-home have been imposed in various countries to limit the spread of the virus, with strict regulations.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Toothbrush Sterilizer market

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market for toothbrush sterilizers in 2020, resulting in higher shipments of UV sterilizer equipment and related components and higher revenues. As a result, the market’s growth trend accelerated significantly in the first half and second of 2020. According to the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), a mercury UV lamp with a wavelength of 254 nm could destroy 99 percent of SARS-CoV-2, also known as the coronavirus. In this antimicrobial range, UV sterilization equipment uses a very low dose of UV light and takes less time to inactivate a virus. This trend is expected to continue during the forecasted period due to the increasing concern for disinfection.

Growing consumer preference for safe and hygienic products, coupled with increasing inclination towards purchasing new and trending products, is contributing to the growth of the market for toothbrush sterilizers. Consumers with moderate to high income, owing to their high expenditure power, are the main target audience for market players.

E-commerce, as a sales channel, is witnessing strong growth as new entrants do not have a rigid supply chain model. In addition, market players are increasingly focusing on e-commerce due to growing consumer preference for online shopping on account of convenience and flexibility.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer Goods Industry Related Reports

UV Sterilizer Pouch Market The global UV sterilizer pouch market size was valued at USD 91.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Electric Toothbrush Market The global electric toothbrush market size was at valued USD 2. 5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Toothbrush Sterilizer Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global toothbrush sterilizer market on the basis of mounting type, charging mode, application, and region:

Toothbrush Sterilizer Mounting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Wall Mounted
  • Portable

Toothbrush Sterilizer Charging Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Battery Operated
  • Plug In

Toothbrush Sterilizer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Toothbrush Sterilizer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2021: American Securities LLC has acquired Conair Corporation. This strategic acquisition will allow the company to continue evolving, focusing on new product development and acceleration of M&A activities while continuing to bring efficiencies to operations.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Toothbrush Sterilizer Industry include

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Dastmalchi
  • Conair
  • Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd
  • Wellness Oral Care
  • Tao Clean
  • Puretta
  • Wonderchef
  • UVNIA
  • Pursonic

Order a free sample PDF of the Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution