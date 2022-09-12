Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 17.4% by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Toothbrush Sterilizer Industry Overview

The global toothbrush sterilizer market size was valued at USD 71.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% from 2021 to 2028. Toothbrush sterilizers are electronic-powered sterilization devices that steam-clean toothbrushes before drying them with dry heat, effectively eliminating bacteria. The use of UV rays and normal saline to reduce the bacterial on toothbrushes is effective. While compared to CHX and normal saline, UV ray treatment is more effective. Using UV sterilizing technology on toothbrushes will be kept clean by reducing 99.9% of the bacteria within just a few minutes.

The current outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide has significantly increased awareness regarding basic hygiene and safety during a pandemic situation among people. Lockdown, social distancing, and stay-at-home have been imposed in various countries to limit the spread of the virus, with strict regulations.

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market for toothbrush sterilizers in 2020, resulting in higher shipments of UV sterilizer equipment and related components and higher revenues. As a result, the market’s growth trend accelerated significantly in the first half and second of 2020. According to the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), a mercury UV lamp with a wavelength of 254 nm could destroy 99 percent of SARS-CoV-2, also known as the coronavirus. In this antimicrobial range, UV sterilization equipment uses a very low dose of UV light and takes less time to inactivate a virus. This trend is expected to continue during the forecasted period due to the increasing concern for disinfection.

Growing consumer preference for safe and hygienic products, coupled with increasing inclination towards purchasing new and trending products, is contributing to the growth of the market for toothbrush sterilizers. Consumers with moderate to high income, owing to their high expenditure power, are the main target audience for market players.

E-commerce, as a sales channel, is witnessing strong growth as new entrants do not have a rigid supply chain model. In addition, market players are increasingly focusing on e-commerce due to growing consumer preference for online shopping on account of convenience and flexibility.

Toothbrush Sterilizer Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global toothbrush sterilizer market on the basis of mounting type, charging mode, application, and region:

Toothbrush Sterilizer Mounting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Wall Mounted

Portable

Toothbrush Sterilizer Charging Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Battery Operated

Plug In

Toothbrush Sterilizer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Residential

Commercial

Toothbrush Sterilizer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2021: American Securities LLC has acquired Conair Corporation. This strategic acquisition will allow the company to continue evolving, focusing on new product development and acceleration of M&A activities while continuing to bring efficiencies to operations.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Toothbrush Sterilizer Industry include

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dastmalchi

Conair

Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd

Wellness Oral Care

Tao Clean

Puretta

Wonderchef

UVNIA

Pursonic

