Mesh Nozzle Plates Market Key Companies are TEKCELEO, Piezo Direct and Dongguan Cosson Electronic Plastic

Mesh Nozzle Plates Industry Overview

The global mesh nozzle plates market size was valued at USD 28.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing adoption of additive manufacturing processes such as electroforming, demand for high precision products, and the wide range of applications of mesh nozzle plates are some of the key drivers of this market. The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the market for mesh nozzle plates as the pandemic fueled the demand for micro parts in essential medical devices such as nebulizers and ventilators.

In April 2020, Johnson Matthey Piezo Products supplied piezo-ceramic bending actuators, a vital ventilator component, to its customer, HOERBIGER Flow Control, as part of essential products shipment. However, the market was also negatively impacted by supply chain restrictions and a decrease in unit sales of the products. Exposed vulnerabilities in supply chains due to continuous lockdown and unexpected changes in the availability of raw materials have nullified the efforts of manufacturers to improve operations.

Electroplating and laser cutting have been popular choices for manufacturing mesh nozzle plates. However, with growing technological advancements and increased demand for micro-manufacturing, electroforming has emerged as a viable and cost-effective option. Mesh nozzle plates for microparts used in mesh nebulizers and humidifiers are being increasingly produced through electroforming and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Veco B.V. for instance offers a wide portfolio of electroformed products with micro holes as part of its precision products lineup. According to the company, electroforming as a type of additive manufacturing process offers several benefits such as support for large-volume production, high precision, and perfect process control.

The wide applicability of mesh nozzle plates is another key driver that impels market growth. This ranges from inkjet printers to fuel injectors and from mesh nebulizers to perfume diffusion, among others. Informatic Component Technology Limited, for example, is a UK-based company specializing in inkjet printhead components including inkjet nozzle plates. With up to 256 micro holes, the company’s nozzle plates create an array of over 19 million droplets of ink per second.

Mesh Nozzle Plates Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesh nozzle plates market based on material type, type of manufacturing, application, and region:

Mesh Nozzle Plates Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Metals and Alloys

Engineered Plastic

Others (Ceramics/ Piezoceramics)

Mesh Nozzle Plates Type of Manufacturing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Electroforming

Others

Mesh Nozzle Plates Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Medical

Electronics

Cosmetics

Printers

Others

Mesh Nozzle Plates Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Mesh Nozzle Plates Industry include

temicon GmbH

Veco B.V.

Maidencreek Manufacturing Sales, LLC

Johnson Matthey Piezo Products

MicroBase

Informatic Component Technology Limited

TEKCELEO

Piezo Direct

Dongguan Cosson Electronic Plastic Co., Ltd.

APC International, Ltd.

