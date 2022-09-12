Urban Planning Software And Services Market Segmentation, Opportunities, and Forecasts 2028

Urban Planning Software And Services Industry Overview

The global urban planning software and services market size was valued at USD 141.37 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as high investment in computers and software and an increase in spending on non-residential construction projects are fueling the demand for urban planning software and services. The growing urban population worldwide is also boosting the demand for urban management solutions and services. For instance, according to the projection of the United Nations (UN), nearly 68% of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas by the year 2050.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Urban Planning Software And Services Market

The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the imposition of lockdowns in several countries, created major disturbances across a range of industries. The lockdown restrictions temporarily halted major infrastructure development activities, hampering the urban planning software and service industry. Nevertheless, the industry is expected to recover rapidly in the near future as restrictions relax. As the pandemic ebbs away and economies recover from the severe loss of revenues and spending on the healthcare sector, governments across the globe are expected to focus on other development activities that were hampered for more than a year.

Urban planning is a development process that encompasses political and technical concerns such as the usage and development of lands, the welfare of societies, and the protection of the environment. Therefore, city planners or urban planners that work with the government or other urban development entities often need tools that help them layout development designs and plans.

The rising availability of open-source software and imbalances in government budgets are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Reluctance to evolve from conventional business models and insufficient institutional planning capacity across various countries are also likely to impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, factors such as the increasing number of suburban areas and cities, increased investments in smart city technologies and projects, and a budding global IT industry are expected to offer major growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

Contact Center Intelligence Market : The global contact center intelligence market size was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The global contact center intelligence market size was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027. Smart Port Market: The global smart port market size was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Share Insights

November 2020: Autodesk announced an agreement to acquire Spacemaker, a Norway-based cloud-based AI software provider, for USD 240 million. With this acquisition, Autodesk aims to provide AI-powered design abilities for architectures to assist them in discovering better urban design selections.

Autodesk announced an agreement to acquire Spacemaker, a Norway-based cloud-based AI software provider, for USD 240 million. With this acquisition, Autodesk aims to provide AI-powered design abilities for architectures to assist them in discovering better urban design selections. June 2020: The Singapore Government Technology Agency announced that it spent approximately USD 3.5 billion on information technology in 2020, which is 30% more compared to 2019.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global urban planning software and services market include:

AECOM

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems

Boston Consulting Group

esri

Holistic City Limited

SketchUp

SAVANNAH SIMULATIONS AG

Stantec

UrbanFootprint

Order a free sample PDF of the Urban Planning Software And Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.