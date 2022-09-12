MEA Cloud Computing Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Oracle, Google, Alibaba Cloud, IBM, Amazon Web Services

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global MEA Cloud Computing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on MEA Cloud Computing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cloud computing is a type of computing that relies on sharing computing resources rather than having local servers or personal devices to handle applications. Cloud computing is a model for enabling ubiquitous, convenient, on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications, and services) that can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction.

Key Trends:

The key trends in MEA Cloud Computing technology are:

1. Increasing adoption of cloud services: There is a growing trend of organizations in the MEA region adopting cloud services.

2. Growing demand for hybrid cloud: There is a growing demand for hybrid cloud solutions in the MEA region.

3. Expansion of data centers: The expansion of data centers is a key trend in the MEA region.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the MEA cloud computing market are the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions, the need for cost-effective and scalable IT infrastructure, and the growing adoption of cloud-based services by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The cloud computing market in the MEA region is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and services, due to the need for cost-effective and scalable IT infrastructure. The major drivers for the cloud computing market growth in the MEA region are the increasing adoption of cloud-based services by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Market Segments:

MEA cloud computing market is segmented by type, deployment model, end-use, and region. By type, the market is classified into service model, and service type. On the basis of deployment model, it is bifurcated into private cloud , and public cloud. Based on end-use, it is divided into BFSI, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into Middle East and Africa.

Key Players:

The global MEA cloud computing market includes players such as Oracle, Google, Alibaba Cloud, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce, Huawei, Cisco, Infosys, and others.

