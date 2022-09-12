Pharmaceutical Logistics Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Agility Logistics, Air Canada, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pharmaceutical Logistics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pharmaceutical logistics is the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the efficient, effective forward and reverse flow and storage of pharmaceuticals and related materials in order to meet customer’s needs. It includes the integrated management of information, transportation, inventory, warehousing, and packaging.

The pharmaceutical industry is under pressure to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. In response, the industry is turning to technology for help. One key trend is the use of big data and analytics to track and predict patient behavior. This information can be used to improve patient engagement and adherence to medication regimens. Another key trend is the use of robotics and automation to improve accuracy and efficiency in the manufacturing and packaging of pharmaceuticals.

The key drivers of the pharmaceutical logistics market are the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, the growing number of clinical trials, and the increasing demand for cold chain logistics. The number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies has been increasing over the past few years. This is due to the growing demand for medicines and the need for new and innovative treatments. The number of clinical trials has been increasing over the past few years.

The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is segmented by type, component and region By type, the market is divided into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. Based on component, it is segmented into storage, transportation and monitoring component. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market includes players such as Agility Logistics, Air Canada, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, LifeConEx LLC, Marken, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services.

