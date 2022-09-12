Anti-Seize Compounds Market to witness an upswing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The anti-seize compounds market is poised to surpass US$ 165 Mn by 2030, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Increased application scope of copper and zinc/aluminium anti-seize compounds in automotive and transportation has driven the anti-seize compounds market over the historical period.

Though the automotive & transportation sector constitutes a major share of the market, the petrochemical segment is growing at a faster rate owing to accelerated demand for anti-seize compounds. These are especially used in distillation columns to reduce corrosion and enhance their lifespan. Key stakeholders such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont and Bostik are leaning towards anti-seize compounds to serve the automotive & transportation and oil exploration end-users.

Anti-Seize Compounds Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Anti-Seize Compounds market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Anti-Seize Compounds market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Anti-Seize Compounds supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Key Market Players with Robust Product Portfolio to Dominate the Anti-Seize Compounds Market

The anti-seize compounds market is fairly fragmented with key players such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Anti-Seize Technology, Permatex, Inc., CSW Industrials, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Bostik being the leading market players. Though the market is fairly fragmented, penetration of new entrants is low. Major product launches which have captured consumers’ attention are “Molykote Anti-seize Compounds, Copper Anti-seize Brake Lube” and many others in the market. Major products floating in the market are launched by the aforementioned companies. Rest of the products launched by the Tier-2 and Tier-3 stakeholders have gained regional presence and are trying to penetrate into the global anti-seize compounds market. All-in-all, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic market stakeholders are witnessing a downward trend over the next couple of years owing to plummeting output of allied industries where anti-seize compounds are being used.

Anti-Seize Compounds Market Segmentations:

By Grade type : Silver Grade Nickel Grade Food Grade Marine Grade Copper Grade Regular Grade Nuclear Grade Non-metallic Grade Zinc/Aluminum Grade Special Purpose Anti-seize Grade

By Sales channel : Online Offline

By Container type : Can Cartridge Drum Others

By End-Use : Automotive & Transportation Construction Equipment Aircrafts Mining Equipment Food Processing Equipment Valve Assembly Power Generation Oil Exploration Equipment Steel Foundry Petrochemical Textile Equipment Auxiliary Equipment

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



