Propanediol Market to Set Remarkable Growth in Coming Years 2031 | Fact.MR Study

According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.

The propanediol business is highly consolidated owing to the presence of a few producers solely involved in the production of this chemical. Propanediol has gained substantial traction in the beauty and personal care industry, which has been identified as a key source for revenue generation. Moreover, propanediol producers are opting for product development, innovation, and R&D to gain an upper edge in the market.

Prominent Key Players Of The Propanediol Market Survey Report:

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

DSM & Metabolic Explorer

Haihang Industry

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Propanediol Industry Survey

By Source: Petrochemical-derived PDO Bio-based PDO Palm Oil Based PDO Palm Oil Free PDO

By Function: Humectants Solvents Emollients Rheology Modifiers Others

By Application: Propanediol for Personal Care Facecare Products Moisturizers Serum Masks Antiperspirants Hair Care Products Hair Color Shampoo Conditioners Others Propanediol for Cosmetics Eyeliner Foundation Others

By Region: North America Propanediol Market Latin America Propanediol Market Europe Propanediol Market East Asia Propanediol Market South Asia & Oceania Propanediol Market Middle East & Africa Propanediol Market



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Propanediol Market report provide to the readers?

Propanediol fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Propanediol player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Propanediol in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Propanediol.

The report covers following Propanediol Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Propanediol market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Propanediol

Latest industry Analysis on Propanediol Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Propanediol Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Propanediol demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Propanediol major players

Propanediol Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Propanediol demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Propanediol Market report include:

How the market for Propanediol has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Propanediol on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Propanediol?

Why the consumption of Propanediol highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

