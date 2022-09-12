Usage of herbal alternatives is increasing due to the shift towards environment-friendly organic products. Market players are observed to utilise herbal plant extracts in the form of medications. For example, key players such as Herbo Nutra utilise alfalfa plant extract in pharmaceutical medications. These medication are used for the treatment of multiple diseases such as anxiety and depression, and to maintain nutritional health, besides others. Therapeutic properties of phytoestrogen and rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer are projected to drive the growth of the phytoestrogen market, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 3% through 2030.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global phytoestrogen market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the phytoestrogen market on the basis of application (nutritional supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others) and type (iso-flavone, coumeston, lignan, and others), across six major regions of the world.

Phytoestrogen Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Phytoestrogen market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Phytoestrogen market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Phytoestrogen supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Phytoestrogen and compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Phytoestrogen such as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Phytoestrogen through novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Phytoestrogen: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Phytoestrogen demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Phytoestrogen. As per the study, the demand for Phytoestrogen will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Phytoestrogen. As per the study, the demand for Phytoestrogen will grow through 2029. Phytoestrogen historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Phytoestrogen consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Phytoestrogen Market Segmentations:

Type

Iso-flavone

Coumeston

Lignan

Others

Application

Nutritional Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

