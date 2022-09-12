Anisotropic Conductive Film Market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

Rising demand for flat panel displays for smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart wearables, etc., is the key driver pushing demand for anisotropic conductive film (ACF). Manufacturers are concentrating on improving the performance and production output of mobile information terminals, enhancing operability and image quality, and manufacturing lightweight and touch control systems. Also, changing demographics (ageing) across developed regions is also aiding demand growth for anisotropic conductive film, as the number of medical devices required at healthcare centres is rising. Furthermore, growing trend of lightweight automotive is also leading to rising demand for ACF in OLEDs and vehicle dashboards.

At present, East Asia holds the largest revenue in the global anisotropic conductive film (ACF) market, owing to the well-established electronic manufacturing industry in the region since decades, especially in Japan. Two of the top manufacturers of anisotropic conductive film, i.e. Showa Denko Materials and Dexerials Corp. are headquartered in the country.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global anisotropic conductive film market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 840 Mn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Anisotropic Conductive Film Market Segmentations:

By Film Width < 1.25 mm 1.25 – 2.0 mm 2.0 mm

By Connection Type Chip-on-glass Chip-on-flex Chip-on-board Others

By Application Televisions & Monitors Smartphones & Tablets PCs & Laptops Smart Wearables Vehicle Displays Others

By End User Device OEMs Repairers

Region North America Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) East Asia South Asia & Oceania Latin America



