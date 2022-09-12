Augmenting Demand For CMIT/MIT Market To Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Chloromethylisothiazolinone/methylisothiazolinone (CMIT/MIT) fall under the isothiazolinones family – heterocyclic chemical compounds associated with isothiazole. CMIT/MIT is basically a preservative that comprises antifungal and antibacterial effects, and are efficacious against gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, fungi, and yeast. Traces of CMIT/MIT are found in several water-based products, while the compound is also used in several industrial processes, fuels, paints, detergents, and glue production.

CMIT/MIT can also be utilized in combination with preservatives such as bronopol, benzalkonium chloride, and ethylparaben. Accepted concentrations of CMIT/MIT in the U.S. are 8 ppm in cosmetics and 15 ppm in rinse-offs. CMIT/MIT has not been listed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as possible, probable, or known human carcinogen, however CMIT/MIT has been found to be allergic to some humans.

