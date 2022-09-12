Rising Consumption of Clean-Label RTE Food Products to Propel the Global Demand for Natural Food Preservatives

A recently published Fact.MR report projects global demand for natural food preservatives to reach nearly US$ 800 Mn in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7% across the 2021-2031 assessment period. Consumers are expected to exhibit major tilt towards organic preservatives.

As per this study, the market flourished at a CAGR of 4% during the 2016-2020 historical period. Upsurge in demand for convenience products and growing emphasis on organic foods has led to soaring demand for foods with longer shelf life, consequently rising the natural food preservatives demand.

Request a sample to stay ‘ahead’ your competitors – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3056

Upsurge in demand for convenience products and growing emphasis on organic foods has led to rising preference for foods with longer shelf lives, consequently spurring natural food preservatives demand universally.

Prospects have especially widened amidst the onset of COVID-19. As consumers increasingly demand health boosting foodstuffs and beverages, manufacturers are incorporating natural preservatives to elongate shelf lives. This trend is expected to continue prevailing throughout the upcoming decade.

The market for natural food preservatives flourished at a CAGR of around 4% from 2016 to 2020. Rising consumption of clean-label ready-to-eat food products have boosted the global demand for natural food preservatives.

However, sales outlook of natural food preservatives as per Fact.MR’s report is fairly positive, expected to touch US$ 800 Mn following a CAGR of 7% from 2021-2031.

Based on type, the salt segment is the largest contributor to the organic food preservatives market. This was attributed to salt being easily available, cheap, and one of the earliest forms of food preservation used throughout the world.

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3056

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global natural food preservatives market is anticipated to add nearly 2x value by 2031

Salt to remain most widely used natural preservative, accounting for 50% of sales

By function, use as antimicrobials to comprise at least 3 out of 5 uptakes by 2031

Meat & poultry applications to remain maximum, expanding at around 6% CAGR

U.S likely to generate incremental opportunity worth US$ 396.3 Mn by 2031

China to emerge as a significant growth region, registering a CAGR of 4% until 2031

India to attract significant investments in natural food preservatives in the long-run

“Rapidly growing market understanding of animal welfare and changing dietary habits is projected to boost the demand for plant-based preservatives in forthcoming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In Feb 2021, prominent player IFF completed its merger with DuPont’s nutrition & biosciences business. The combined company will continue to operate under the name IFF.

In Sep, 2021 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S acquired Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH to enter the high-growth human milk oligosaccharides market. The company plans to invest more than EUR 200 million in production assets until 2025, including an investment in a brown-field factory, to expand HMO capacity to supply the expected demand.

Full access to this exclusive report is – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3056

Key Segments Covered

Type Salt-based Natural Food Preservatives Sugar-based Natural Food Preservatives Oil-based Natural Food Preservatives Honey-based Natural Food Preservatives Citric Acid-based Natural Food Preservatives Vinegar-based Natural Food Preservatives Other Natural Food Preservatives

Function Antimicrobial Natural Food Preservatives Antioxidants Natural Food Preservatives Natural Food Preservatives for Other Functions

Application Natural Food Preservatives for Sea Food Natural Food Preservatives for Meat & Poultry Natural Food Preservatives for Bakery Products Natural Food Preservatives for Dairy Products Natural Food Preservatives for Snacks Natural Food Preservatives for Beverages Natural Food Preservatives for Fruits & Vegetables Natural Food Preservatives for Other Applications



Key Questions on Survey of Organic Food Preservatives Market Report:

Organic Food Preservatives Sales and Demand,

Organic Food Preservatives Market Growth

Organic Food Preservatives

Market Insights Organic Food Preservatives Market Insights

Key Drivers Affecting the

Organic Food Preservatives Market What are the key drivers impacting the organic food preservatives market? Organic Food Preservatives Market Research

Restricting Market Growth

More Valuable Insights into Organic Food Preservatives Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased market analysis of Organic Food Preservatives, Sales and Demand for Organic Food Preservatives by analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond in a new report. The study presents growth prospects based on various criteria.

View more latest trending reports from Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-meat-and-dairy-consumption-to-drive-animal-feed-probiotics-sales-factmr-301274844.html

About Us:

An agency with a difference in market research and consulting! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. While our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. Its coverage is broad, ranging from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but even the most niche categories can be analyzed. We have sales offices in the USA and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Contact us about your goals and we will become your competent research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suites 400

Rockville, MD 20852

US

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters :

Unit Number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot Number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit website: https:// www.factmr.com