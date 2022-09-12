APEJ is Likely to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region in Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market – Fact.MR Exclusive Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide across various industries and regions.

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market is expected to bring in more than US$ 50 million in 2019. The study opines that growing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) will continue to underpin hyoscine-N-butyl bromide sales.

Over the past few years, the prevalence of IBS and abdominal pain as the gastrointestinal tract disorder has increased, resulting in the increasing consumption of anti-spasmodic drugs. IBS has emerged as one of the most common causes of abdominal pain in the last few years, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, the prevalence of IBS is estimated around 10-15% globally.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide used to treat abdominal pain and spasms is available in both oral and injectable form. However, with increasing sales of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide under the brandname Buscopan which is an oral medication, the application of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide in oral form is gaining traction.

Moreover, with a range of benefits on oral administration of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide, it is being used on a large scale. Upon oral administration, it binds and blocks muscarinic receptors, thereby, providing anti-spasmodic effect in the uterine, gastrointestinal, and urinary tracts.

Many oral analgesic drugs are also finding wide application to relieve pain during gynecological procedures. Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide has gained popularity as the oral anti-spasmodic drug for relief from genito-urinary spasms.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market: Assessment of Competitive Landscape

Boehringer Ingelheim has filed for the regulatory approval of Nintedanib for patients with systemic sclerosis associated interstitial lung disease with the EMA and FDA. Recently, Boehringer also entered into a research collaboration with GNA Biosolutions to develop emergency veterinary diagnostics, including rapid diagnostic test for African swine fever that can be used on the portable molecular diagnostic platform by GNA.

The FDA has approved Dicyclomine HCl Injection, the generic version of Bentyl Injection by Aptalis Pharma. Dicyclomine HCl is an anti-spasmodic and anti-cholinergic agent that helps to relieve smooth muscle spasms in the gastrointestinal tract. The injection is supplied as 20mg/2ml.

Recently, the meta-analysis that was undertaken to evaluate effectiveness of the IBS treatment options, noted three clinical studies that have shown Buscopan as more effective in relieving IBS symptoms as compared to placebo. The clinical studies have also found minimal side-effects of Buscopan. Currently, Buscopan is rarely prescribed in the US, however, it may be commonly prescribed by physicians outside the US.

Some of the leading players in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market are Alkaloid Skopje, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Linnea SA, and Alchem International.

Europe to Remain Most Lucrative for Hyoscine N-Butyl Bromide Market

According to the report, Europe is likely to remain the most lucrative region in the hyoscine N-butyl bromide market, owing to the significant growth in the geriatric population in the region that is more prone to abdominal pain and chronic gastrointestinal diseases. In Europe, hyoscine-N-butyl bromide with brand name as buscopan is finding widespread application in the radiology as anti-spasmodic agent. It is also used to freeze the bowel motion as part of MRI and CT studies.

In the past few years, abdominal pain has gained significance as one of the early signs of meningococcal infection in Europe. This form of infection is becoming increasingly common in Europe, with abdominal pain as one of the key symptoms. According to the latest research study, 10% of patients infected with the meningococcal strain in Europe suffer from stomach pain.

Need for More Studies on use of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide to Treat Abdominal Pain in Children

In recent years, acute abdominal pain has been a common complaint among pediatric patients visiting the Emergency Department. Although Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide is used widely for abdominal pain in children, no pediatric clinical trial still has explored its efficacy to treat abdominal pain in children in the ED setting.

According to some experts, if Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide is found to be an effective drug or medication to treat children suffering from acute abdominal pain, it may emerge as a therapeutic option for the painful condition and for acute abdominal pain in children for which there is currently limited options available.

The Fact.MR report tracks the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market for the period 2018-2027. According to the report, the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market is expected to register 4.6% CAGR between 2018 and 2027.

