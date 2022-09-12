Rising Industrial Activity and Rapid Urbanization to Yield Credible Opportunities for Ultrafast Lasers Adoption

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down causing disruptions to their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hindering production and growth.

The report offers useful and valuable information about the Titanium-Sapphire Laser market. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes information on sales and demand of the Titanium-Sapphire Laser market across various industries and regions.

The market study carried out by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are driving the growth of the Titanium-Sapphire Laser market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, constraints and opportunities for major market players, as well as emerging players associated with manufacturing and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis of the Titanium-Sapphire laser market

This in-depth and recently released report sheds light on the titanium-sapphire laser market information, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end users, and the growth of the titanium-sapphire laser market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the rapid growth of end-use segments such as automotive, consumer electronics and other industrial businesses. The closure of manufacturing facilities is expected to impact the demand for ultrafast lasers. The ultrafast laser market is expected to gain medical traction for X-rays, cancer treatment and many other surgical processes. Additionally, there is growing application in military equipment manufacturing as industries have shifted from laser cutting to ultra-fast laser processing precision technology which improves process accuracy and reduces total production line time and running costs.

The high dimensional accuracy achieved with ultrafast lasers drives their adoption in the manufacturing sector, thus driving the growth of the ultrafast laser market. In addition, the discovery of comprehensive ultrafast laser applications in the medical field and many surgical processes will provide operators in the ultrafast laser industry with strong growth opportunities. Therefore, the global ultrafast laser market is expected to expand at an impressive 14% CAGR through 2030.

Key Findings from the Ultra-Fast Laser Market Study

Under the impact of Covid-19, the global ultrafast laser market is expected to reach a market valuation of $ 5.4 billion by the end of 2030.

The laser segment is expected to ultrafast fiber lasers will grow 3.5 times by 2030. On the other hand, titanium-sapphire lasers will account for a 26% market share of all ultrafast lasers during the forecast period.

The micromachining applications segment is expected to create an absolute $ 1.2 billion US dollar opportunity during the forecast period.

For end use, consumer electronics are expected to account for 29% of total sales in 2020, which is expected to create an absolute $ 1 billion dollar opportunity during the forecast period.

By region, East Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest growing ultrafast laser market and is expected to surpass a market valuation of $ 1.6 billion by the end of 2030.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit negatively the market for ultrafast lasers on the demand side, causing a drop in sales. After COVID-19, increased demand in the medical and automotive industries is expected to open up new applications for the growth of the ultrafast laser market, ”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Players Focus on Product Launches to Drive Growth

Major players in the ultrafast laser market are Coherent Inc., NKT Photonics A / S, Viavi Solutions, Jenoptik AG, Laser Quantum Ltd. (Novanta Inc.), MKS Instruments Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation, among others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on introducing new products to broaden their customer base and gain a competitive edge over other players. For example,

In February 2019, MKS introduced the Spectra-Physics IceFyre 355-30, a high-power picosecond UV industrial hybrid fiber laser designed for micromachining applications in high-productivity manufacturing.

March 2019 – Trumpf’s new TruDisk Pulse 421 disc laser generates laser light in the 515 nanometer green spectrum. It operates in pulsed mode at an average power of 400 watts and solves problems encountered when using infrared lasers to solder copper.

In June 2019, Tangor 300 – a brand new high-performance laser with a pulse width of less than 500 femtoseconds and power reaching 300W was launched by Amplitude Laser.

Key Segments Covered Type Ultrafast Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode-Pumped Bulk Lasers Ultrafast Fiber Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Dye Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode Lasers Other Ultrafast Laser Types

Pulse Duration Picosecond Ultrafast Lasers Femtosecond Ultrafast Lasers

End Use Ultrafast Lasers for Consumer Electronics Ultrafast Lasers for Healthcare & Life Science Ultrafast Lasers for Automotive Ultrafast Lasers for Aerospace and Defense Ultrafast Lasers for Industrial Uses Ultrafast Lasers for Research & Academics

Application Ultrafast Lasers for Micromachining Flat Panel Display Manufacturing Thin Film Micromachining Two-photon Polymerization Precision Micromachining Others Ultrafast Lasers for Medical Applications Medical Device Fabrication Cardiovascular Stent Manufacturing Laser Eye Surgery Others Ultrafast Lasers for Bio-Imaging Multiphoton Microscopy Multimodal Imaging Others Ultrafast Lasers for Scientific Research Multi-dimensional Spectroscopy THz Spectroscopy Coherent Control High Harmonic Generation, EUV Others



Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Titanium-Sapphire Laser market, Titanium-Sapphire Laser sales and demand, analyzing forecast statistics up to 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on various criteria.

