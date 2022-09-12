Citrus Essential Oil Demand in F&B Growing as Scramble for ‘Clean-Label’ and ‘Green’ Ingredients Intensifies: Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy. Considering one of the most important sectors of the economy, the food industry, we are witnessing a massive impact from the field to the consumer. Restrictions on movement of workers, closures of food production facilities and changing consumer demand are putting undue pressure on the food industry.

The Citrus Essential Oils market is being widely adopted in a variety of industries, from cosmetics and health care to food and beverages. Aromatherapy is another application that remains in great demand in light of the effective therapeutic properties of citrus essential oil. According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, citrus essential oil sales increased by more than 3000 tonnes in 2018 compared to 2017.

Consumption Remains Robust in F&B Sector

With citrus essential oils labeled as safe for consumption by regulatory authorities, the food and beverages industry continues to incorporate these essential oils into multiple products, in line with the upward trend of “clean label.” Over 30% of sales of citrus essential oils were accounted for by the food industry in 2018. Additionally, there has been a notable rise in the use of citrus essential oils in cake frostings, chocolates, and confectionery, in recent years, with numerous companies launching multiple products that feature these oils as green ingredients.

Apart from their health benefits, citrus essential oils also impart taste and flavors to food products, a reason that has substantially augmented the popularity of citrus essential oils in the food industry. Further, its antimicrobial and antifungal properties have opened up new avenues for citrus essential oils in the packaging industry, and as a natural preservative, thereby driving its sales in the F&B sector.

Recent studies have linked citrus essential oils with curing insomnia, anxiety, and their vital role in the prevention of cancer. Recent researches have increased the possibility of citrus essential oils used in aromatherapy which is gradually regaining its vigor around the world. Due to these reasons, the use of citrus essential oils in healthcare products is expected to register a Y-o-Y growth of more than 7% in 2019 over 2018.

Online Retail Stores to Lead Citrus Essential Oils Sales

Globalization and the pervasive proliferation of the internet worldwide have streamlined modern-day trade practices. Following the trend, online retail stores have emerged as the fastest-growing distribution channel for various consumers as well as industrial goods, and citrus essential oils are no exception. With aggressive marketing campaigns and lucrative discounts, online retailers continue to win over consumers and consolidate their position in the market. The facility of shopping for required goods from the comforts of home has become a pervasive trend among millennials and the aging population alike.

As awareness regarding the use of citrus essential oils grows, their demand will show no signs of abating for industrial as well as household use. The digital medium provides an extended reach to essential oil manufacturers to target consumers in various regions of a specific country or the world. Online retailers sold over 4000 tons of citrus essential oils in 2018, according to the study.

Europe is estimated to remain the largest market for citrus essential oils, despite the depreciating value of the Euro that has resulted in an upsurge in the cost of citrus essential oils in the region.

The Fact.MR report further tracks the citrus essential oil market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the citrus essential oils market is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR through 2028.

