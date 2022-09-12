Bacillus Coagulans Sales Soar as Food & Beverages Industry Embraces Probiotic Ingredients to Meet Customer Expectations

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the Bacillus Coagulans market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of Bacillus Coagulans.

This newly published insightful report provides information on Bacillus Coagulans Market Insights, key dynamics, impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and growth of the Bacillus Coagulans Market .

Bacillus coagulant sales have witnessed a sharp rise in recent years, driven by growing consumer preference for probiotic diets and growing digestive disorders. According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, the Bacillus coagulant market is expected to register more than 41,000 tonnes in revenue by 2019.

Interest in probiotic-fortified functional foods and beverages continues to grow across countries. Bacillus coagulocytes, which exhibit properties of both lactobacilli and bacilli, have recently attracted the attention of food manufacturers and researchers. Many studies are being conducted on the low-cost microbial production of Bacillus coagulocytes for use in the food industry.

According to a report by Fact.MR, the cost-effectiveness and better stability and viability of Bacillus coagulated eggs in high temperature heat treated food are the main factors driving the adoption rate of Bacillus coagulant in the food and beverage industry. Bacillus coagulans is increasingly used in food supplements to boost the immune system, provide anti-allergic effects and reduce gastrointestinal system infections.

Rising lactose intolerance and increased allergy to milk proteins are driving the demand for non-dairy probiotics. This leads to increased production of non-dairy milk-like compositions containing bacillus coagulants. Food and beverage manufacturers are stepping up innovations that support recent research studies showing the multiple benefits of Bacillus coagulants.

“Bacillus coagulans may provide a variety of benefits, but more research is needed on the side effects and interactions of bacillus coagulans. In addition, studies in humans are lacking and unknown effects of long-term use of Bacillus coagulants can cause serious health problems. Dosage of Bacillus coagulans is another uncertainty due to the lack of clinical data.” says Fact.MR’s report.

Bacillus strains are currently being used for therapeutic and protective effects against clinical syndromes, particularly metabolic disorders. In addition, natural products, including Bacillus coagulated eggs, are emerging as a safe alternative to managing metabolic syndrome.

APEJ Retains Dramatic Position in Greater China Market To Witness Higher Growth Rate

According to the Fact.MR report, APEJ is expected to maintain a strong position in the bacillus coagulant market with sales exceeding 15,000 tonnes in 2019. Demand in China continues to grow at a rapid pace. The approval of Bacillus coagulants for use as food and beverage fortification ingredients in the Asian market is driving the demand for Bacillus coagulants.

Greater China’s major consumer groups, including a growing population over the age of 60 and families with children, focus on fortified food intake and improving digestive health. The approval of coagulocytes on the list of bacteria used in food in China is increasing the use of coagulants in functional foods as well as baby foods.

Bacillus coagulant producers in developed regions including North America and Europe are pursuing new distribution partnerships to increase product availability in Asia. According to the report, major players in the North American Bacillus Coagulant market are entering into strategic alliances to bring new patent innovations in the food and beverage industry in the region.

New food and beverage production for children is outpacing the overall market. Food and beverage companies around the world are innovating new product lines, including probiotic ingredients and supplements in foods for infants and growing children. Probiotic chocolate, milk and juice fortified with probiotics such as Bacillus coagulant are some of the healthful products that support immune and digestive health.

The Fact.MR report provides key insights into the growth potential of Coagulocytes over the forecast period 2018-2028. According to the report, the Bacillus Coagulants market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of volume between 2018 and 2028.

