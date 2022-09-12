The Absolute Dollar Opportunity For ENT Devices Market Will Be Witnessing US$ 18.5 Bn Absolute $ Opportunity, Unveils Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of ENT Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, ENT Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of ENT Devices market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of ENT Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of ENT Devices Market across various industries and regions

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value; Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

South Africa

Australia

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

India Key Market Segments Covered; Product Type

Region Key Companies Profiled Medtronic

Acclarent

Demant A/S

Sonova

Ambu A/S

Pentax Medical

Karl Storz

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf Gmbh

Widex

Cochlear Ltd.

Sivantos, Inc.

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Gn Resound A/S

Rion Co., Ltd.

Welch Allyn

Atos Medical AB

Zsquare

Competitive Analysis

The ENT devices market is significantly competitive where a handful of players dominate the market. The key market players of the studied market comprise Medtronic, Acclarent, Demant A/S, Sonova, Ambu A/S., Pentax Medical, Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Widex, Cochlear Ltd., Sivantos, Inc., Starkey Hearing Technologies, Gn Resound A/S, Rion Co., Ltd., Welch Allyn, Atos Medical AB, and Zsquare.

The recent development in ent devices markets are:

In March 2022 , Zsquare , a developer of high-performance, single-use endoscopes, has received US$ 15 Mn worth of equity financing from a joint venture investment group as the part of its soft-launch of its disruptor next-generation ENT endoscope. The soft-launch will take place following federal FDA approval anticipated in the third quarter of 2022.

, , a developer of high-performance, single-use endoscopes, has received worth of equity financing from a joint venture investment group as the part of its soft-launch of its disruptor next-generation ENT endoscope. The soft-launch will take place following federal FDA approval anticipated in the third quarter of 2022. In Feb 2022 , Medtronic plc announced the introduction of NuVentTM balloon, which the FDA approved for lasting treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The NuVent balloon allows for speedy outpatient or in-office treatment.

, announced the introduction of NuVentTM balloon, which the FDA approved for lasting treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The NuVent balloon allows for speedy outpatient or in-office treatment. In September 2021 , Acclarent announced the launch of its ENT technology, which uses AI to simplify surgical planning provide real-time feedback during ENT navigation procedures. Initially the system will be limited to the U.S. The new software package contains TruSeg and TruPath for use with the TruDi Navigation System and leverages a machine learning algorithm to provide reliable and efficient image guided preoperative planning and navigation for ENT procedures, such as endoscopic sinus surgery.

, announced the launch of its ENT technology, which uses AI to simplify surgical planning provide real-time feedback during ENT navigation procedures. Initially the system will be limited to the U.S. The new software package contains TruSeg and TruPath for use with the TruDi Navigation System and leverages a machine learning algorithm to provide reliable and efficient image guided preoperative planning and navigation for ENT procedures, such as endoscopic sinus surgery. In August 2021, Medtronic announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Covidien’s ENT devices business for $1.1 B in cash. The move is expected to help Medtronic expand its presence in the growing global market for ENT devices. The acquisition is also expected to provide Medtronic with a stronger product portfolio and increase its market share in key geographies.



Market Segments Covered in ENT Devices Industry Analysis

By Product Type : Diagnostic ENT Devices Rigid Endoscopes Flexible Endoscopes Robot Assisted Endoscope Hearing Screening Device Surgical ENT Devices Radiofrequency Handpieces Otological Drill Burrs ENT Hand Instruments Sinus Dilation Devices Nasal Packing Devices Hearing Aids Hearing Implants Nasal Splints

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

ENT Devices Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. ENT Devices Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of ENT Devices ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of ENT Devices ‘s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. ENT Devices Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the ENT Devices It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the ENT Devices It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally ENT Devices Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting ENT Devices demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on ENT Devices market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting ENT Devices demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on ENT Devices market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on ENT Devices : Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting ENT Devices market growth.

More Valuable Insights on ENT Devices Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of ENT Devices , Sales and Demand of ENT Devices , analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

