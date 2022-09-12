Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Asia Pacific is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of over 5% During Forecast Period 2022-2032

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Hydrophobic Coatings to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6394

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hydrophobic Coatings. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hydrophobic Coatings Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hydrophobic Coatings market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hydrophobic Coatings

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Hydrophobic Coatings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hydrophobic Coatings Market.

According to Fact.MR’s hydrophobic coatings industry analysis, the market is expected to witness sales of over 10,000 tons in 2021, and increase at a CAGR above 5% to top 13,000 tons by 2031.

The market is being driven by increasing demand from end-use industries, especially automotive, due to vastly improved features of hydrophobic coatings. The Asia Pacific region is a significant shareholder in the global hydrophobic coatings market, accounting for around 33% of the market’s overall revenue in 2021.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6394

Key Market Segments Covered in Hydrophobic Coatings Industry Analysis

Classification Metal Hydrophobic Coatings Glass Hydrophobic Coatings Concrete Hydrophobic Coatings Polymer Hydrophobic Coatings

Application Automotive Hydrophobic Coatings Aerospace Hydrophobic Coatings Medical Hydrophobic Coatings Building & Construction Hydrophobic Coatings Marine Hydrophobic Coatings Textiles Hydrophobic Coatings



Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s hydrophobic coatings industry research includes the profiles of key manufacturers such as BASF SE, 3M, PPG Industries, Abrisa Technologies, Advanced Industrial Coatings, NEI Corporation, Prelco, Nippon Paint, Aculon, and Drywired.

In 2017, NBD Nanotechnologies launched a new coating solution, InvisiPrint, which makes fingerprints invisible on metal and glass surfaces. The product will assist manufacturers in meeting consumer demand for a solution to lessen the look of fingerprints on electronic displays, car interiors, bathroom faucets, and kitchen appliances. InvisiPrint is a coating that is both, oleophilic and hydrophobic in nature.

In July 2018, GKN Aerospace established a new hydrophobic coating for cockpit glass at its transparencies center of excellence in Garden Grove, California. Rain shedding in-flight/ground activity is provided by a permanent surface treatment that greatly enhances resistance to surface abrasion.

In March 2018, NEI Corporation introduced the UV-Protect (UVP) technology to develop upgraded versions of its successful NANOMYTE® coating products, to deliver unique features in coatings with unrivalled endurance. Hydrophobicity, oleophobicity, self-healing, fog resistance, scratch resistance, anti-icing, self-cleaning, and anti-corrosion are all features of the NANOMYTE® line of surface treatments and protective coatings.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6394

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of hydrophobic coatings to reach 14 thousand tons by 2031

The market in the U.S. is estimated to witness sales of 2.9 thousand tons in 2021

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors highlights the competitive scenario across geographies.

The concrete segment, under classification, is projected to record above 4% CAGR through 2031

The market in Asia Pacific is forecast to witness sales of 2 thousand tons by 2031

“Hydrophobic coatings are used in a variety of industries, including construction, aerospace, automotive, and medicine. The market will expand steadily over the years as construction and automotive industries in developing economies increase output in parallel to the expansion and growth of various sectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Hydrophobic Coatings Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Hydrophobic Coatings market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Hydrophobic Coatings market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Hydrophobic Coatings Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Hydrophobic Coatings Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Hydrophobic Coatings Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Hydrophobic Coatings Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Hydrophobic Coatings: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Hydrophobic Coatings sales.

More Valuable Insights on Hydrophobic Coatings Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Hydrophobic Coatings, Sales and Demand of Hydrophobic Coatings, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates