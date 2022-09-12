Increase Need For Energy Efficiency In Industries Will Reinforce The Demand For Micro CHP Market

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of Micro CHP Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Micro CHP growth curve & outlook of Micro CHP market.

Micro combine heat and power (CHP) systems are also known as cogeneration equipment. This system generates electricity and useful thermal energy in a single integrated system.

A micro CHP system requires less fuel to produce energy and is a cost-effective method of ensuring efficient power generation, which enables in keeping the greenhouse gas emissions at a bare minimum.

Micro CHP systems have gained momentum from multiple applications as it ensures higher energy efficiency which translates to lower operating costs in the industry

Micro CHP Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global micro CHP market is being studied under product, prime mover type, capacity, application & Region.

Based on the capacity, the micro CHP market can be segmented as:

Up to 10 kW

11 – 20 kW

21 – 30 kW

31 – 40 kW

40 – 50 kW

Based on the product, the micro CHP market can be segmented as:

Fuel Cell Micro CHP

Engine Micro CHP

Based on the prime mower type, the micro CHP market can be segmented as:

Fuel Cell

Internal Combustion Engine

Stirling Engine

Based on the end use, the micro CHP market can be segmented as:

Commercial Buildings

Residential

Industrial

Based on the region, the micro CHP market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Competitive Analysis of Micro CHP Market :

The Micro CHP systems market is competitive in nature. Prominent players are focusing on building strategic agreement with their clients in order to maintain their market position and better serve the needs of customers. For instance, in 2020, Veolia signed an agreement with Total Fitness for the installation of CHP systems.

Some of the other players are YANMAR CO., LTD., Viessmann Group, BDR Thermea Group, Veolia, Vaillant Group, 2G Energy Inc., Capstone Turbine Corporation, Aegis Energy, EDF Group, and AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., among others.

