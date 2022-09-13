Nokia EDU and Cognixia announce global partnership for learning opportunities

Nokia EDU and Cognixia have announced a strategic partnership to offer Cognixia’s live online instructor-led courses for Nokia’s teams globally

Vadodara, India, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cognixia – one of the world’s leading digital talent transformation companies & a Collabera learning solutions company and Nokia EDU have announced their global partnership. This furthers Cognixia’s mission to provide world-class talent transformation solutions for technologies that drive innovation and digital transformation, while bridging the ever-widening skills gap.

With this new global partnership between Cognixia and Nokia EDU, Cognixia would be an authorized training partner for Nokia EDU, providing non-product training classes to complement the Nokia products, solutions, and segment training. This partnership would give the Nokia employees an opportunity to enroll for the below live online instructor-led training and certification offered by Cognixia:

AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator

AZ-400: Designing and Implementing Microsoft DevOps Solutions

Docker and Kubernetes Boot Camp

Besides this, Nokia employees get the option to request more dates and schedules for these trainings. Cognixia would also be bringing more of its live online instructor-led trainings under the fold of this partnership, making them available to Nokia employees. Learners would get complete access to all the learning material via the learning management system (LMS). They would also receive a certificate validating the skills learnt in the training from Cognixia.

This partnership would empower Nokia employees to be prepared and effective in their jobs, while adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, to help build capabilities that are much needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world. This would also play an important role in furthering Nokia’s commitment to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. Together, Cognixia and Nokia EDU would be able to create value with intellectual property and long-term research. To know more about Nokia EDU, visit here.

Cognixia is one of the world’s most awarded Digital Talent Transformation Solutions companies offering multiple trainings and certifications that range from standard live programs to fully customizable sessions. Besides, Cognixia is a Microsoft Silver Partner and is also an accredited training organization for Axelos®. With teams already in place in 150+ countries, Cognixia is set to support Nokia in upskilling their employees and building a future-ready workforce across the globe. To know more about Cognixia, visit Here.