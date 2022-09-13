Demand For Interdental Brushes Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for interdental cleaning products was valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3%. Offline sales hold 90% share of global revenue, and are expected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for interdental cleaning products attributable to factors such as growing oral health consciousness among consumers, efforts towards preventive dental care, government initiatives towards advanced oral health awareness, and investments into product research & development by leading market players.

Over the last decade, there has been an increase in dental problems such as plaque in between the teeth, increasing dental cavities, bad breath, and inflammation of the gums among the population worldwide. This has, in turn, fuelled product demand. Many innovative products such as dental floss, electric interdental toothbrushes, dental tapes, and tongue cleaners are being adopted by high- and middle-income people across countries.

Government initiatives are playing a critical role in not only increasing access to interdental cleaning products, but also in boosting user awareness. Collaborations between governments and professional dental organizations are critical to reach a large number of potential users.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Key factors driving demand for interdental cleaning products are rise in prevalence of oral diseases worldwide and growing awareness towards maintaining dental hygiene.

Europe accounts for around 29% share of global revenue from interdental cleaning products, and demand in the region is expected to further surge across the forecast period.

Demand for interdental cleaning products in China is projected to top US$ 852Mn by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 5%.

Owing to their usage feasibility, global demand for interdental brushes is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031.

Offline sales hold 90% share of global revenue for interdental cleaning products, and are expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

“Increasing awareness towards maintaining dental hygiene to surge demand for interdental cleaning products,” Says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The interdental cleaning products market is largely fragmented, and companies are observed investing in new product launch strategies. Major players are also focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to consolidate their market position. Further, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives by companies such as oral hygiene awareness campaigns and dental care programs will help gain consumer attention.

New and upcoming companies will be benefitted by investing in R&D projects involved in product innovation. Directing investments towards technological advancements and new attractive product launches will prove to be favourable in the long run.

Key Market Segments Covered in Interdental Cleaning Products Industry Research

On the Basis of Product:

Interdental Brushes

Toothpicks

Dental Tapes

Dental Floss

On the Basis of Sales Channel:

Interdental Cleaning Products Sold Offline

Interdental Cleaning Products Sold Online

