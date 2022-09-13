Hydrocarbon Solvent Sales Are Set To Swell 1.5X From 2022 To 2032, Unveils Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the past half-decade has shown promising growth for hydrocarbon solvents, which reported a CAGR of 3.2% over 2016-2020. Extensive diversification of product has stabilized the overall market stance and enhanced manufacturers’ margin ratio.

In 2020, the market for hydrocarbon solvents witnessed a dip because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In many countries, governments declared lockdowns, and due to this, production was held and force majeure was observed across many industries. This actively shrunk the procurement process of hydrocarbon solvents.

But with the ease in lockdowns and reopening of production sites, the market for hydrocarbon solvents is set to rise at a moderate pace over the short-run forecast period.

Increasing utilization of hydrocarbon solvents by various industries, ranging from inks to pharmaceuticals, is projected to push global demand at a CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years.

  • Fact.MR estimates that hydrocarbon solvent sales are set to  swell 1.5X from 2021 to 2031
  • Hydrocarbon solvents market is currently valuated at US$ 6.2 Bn, and is set to surpass  US$ 9.3 Bn by 2031
  • Tier-1 manufacturers of hydrocarbon solvents held 20% market share in 2020
  • COVID-19 has shrunk market valuation by nearly 5% over the period of Q2 and Q3 2020.
  • Market is anticipated to recuperate from the losses by Q1 2022.

What are the Key factors Driving Demand for Hydrocarbon Solvents?

The chemicals and petrochemicals industry has acted as a wedge supporting market growth over the past half-decade. Growth of these industries has provided significant impetus to hydrocarbon solvent sales, which have been bolstered at 3.2% over the past half-decade.

Hydrocarbon solvents are termed as foundational bricks, without which, the petrochemical & chemical industry would take a pit stop. This has not only stabilized market growth but also has strengthened the trade channels of hydrocarbon solvents.

What are the Major Roadblocks That Hydrocarbon Solvent Manufacturers Encounter?

Change in environmental conditions across Europe and Australia in the past one year has forced regulatory bodies to rethink the utilization of chemicals that are increasing global carbon footprint. Key countries such as Germany and the U.S. are focusing on reducing the utilization of solvents that create substantial carbon footprint and taking a leap towards sustainable solutions.

This is anticipated to slow down demand for hydrocarbon solvents in the short- to mid-term forecast period, and it is anticipated that the growth rate is set to decline to nearly 2% Y-o-Y by 2031.

Key Segments Covered in Hydrocarbon Solvents Industry Research

  • By Solvent Type

    • Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents
      • Vanish Markers & Painters Naphtha
      • Mineral Spirits
      • Hexane
      • Heptane
      • Others
    • Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvents
      • Toluene
      • Xylene
      • Others

  • By Application

    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Paints and Coatings
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Cleaning and Degreasing
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Printing Inks
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Rubber and Polymers
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Aerosols
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Agriculture Chemicals
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Pharmaceutical Industries
    • Others (including Cosmetics and Adhesives)

Key Points Covered in Hydrocarbon Solvents Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards
  • Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Leading Export – Import Destinations
  • Certifications and Compliance Requirements
  • COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Hydrocarbon Solvents and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

