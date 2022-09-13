Hydrocarbon Solvent Sales Are Set To Swell 1.5X From 2022 To 2032, Unveils Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the past half-decade has shown promising growth for hydrocarbon solvents, which reported a CAGR ofover 2016-2020. Extensive diversification of product has stabilized the overall market stance and enhanced manufacturers’ margin ratio.

In 2020, the market for hydrocarbon solvents witnessed a dip because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In many countries, governments declared lockdowns, and due to this, production was held and force majeure was observed across many industries. This actively shrunk the procurement process of hydrocarbon solvents.

But with the ease in lockdowns and reopening of production sites, the market for hydrocarbon solvents is set to rise at a moderate pace over the short-run forecast period.

Increasing utilization of hydrocarbon solvents by various industries, ranging from inks to pharmaceuticals, is projected to push global demand at a CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years.