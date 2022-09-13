Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Industry Analysis Predicts The Market To Attain A Valuation Of US$ 2.7 Billion By The End Of The Decade; States Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Rise in surgical procedures are elevating the risk of contracting surgical site infections. Surgical site infections (SSIs) are the most commonly reported healthcare-acquired infections and surgical complication in both, developed and developing countries.

Infants, elderly people, and people with weak immunity systems are at a greater risk of developing hospital acquired infections (HAIs). Many common antibiotics are resistant to various organisms present in hospitals. Widespread use of antibiotics in hospitals promotes the development of resistant bacteria. Urinary tract infection (UTI), surgical site infections, pneumonia, lung infections, and bacterial infections are commonly acquired hospital infections.

As per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates, in hospitals across the Americas alone, 1.7 million patients suffer from HAIs and 99,000 deaths occur every. This high mortality rate associated economic burden has compelled healthcare providers to device an effective strategy to lower infection rates.

There are various barriers that service providers have to face while introducing new tests or kits in the market. One amongst these is stringent government regulations. Diagnostic kits that are developed by independent medical device manufacturers and sold to medical laboratories are subjected to strict regulatory guidelines and a lengthy FDA approval process.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By test, helicobacter pylori testing kits hold around 26.4% value share of the total Americas market.

Based on modality, point-of-care testing is leading with 69% market share.

By end user, diagnostic laboratories dominate the HAI testing market with a value share of 35%, while on the other hand, home care settings are expected to increase at a higher CAGR of 23%.

By country, the U.S. dominates the Americas hospital acquired infection testing market with a value share of 58%.

Competitive Landscape –

The Americas market is set to expand due to rise in incidence of hospital acquired infections. Leading industry players are set to focus on research & development as well as strategic & geographic expansion in order to strengthen their presence in the region.

Some of the leading players in the market include, but not limited to, Altona Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, Abbott, ThermoFisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, ELI Tech Group, Becton Dickinson, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen, Pro-lab diagnostics, Liofilchem, savyonDiagnostics, and CTK Biotech.

Impact of COVID-19 on Hospital Acquired Infection Testing in the Americas –

The current COVID-19 pandemic crisis is expected to have a moderately positive impact on market growth. This can be attributed to growing number hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the Americas. Prolonged hospital stays and frequent use of ventilators increase the chances of patients acquiring infections. Thus, as the number of hospitalizations is high, demand for HAI testing kits is expected to see a rise.

Segments as per Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Industry Research

By Test MSRA Testing Kits MRSA Real-Time PCR Detection Kits MRSA Rapid Test Kits Staphylococcus aureus Detection Kits Staphylococcus aureus Latex Test Kits Staphylococcus aureus Assay Test Kits Clostridium difficile Testing Kits Clostridium difficile Detection Panels Clostridium difficile Immunoassay Kits Helicobacter pylori Testing Kits Helicobacter pylori Rapid Antigen Test Kits Helicobacter pylori IgG antibodies Test Kits Rotavirus/ Adenovirus Real-time PCR Kits RSV RT-PCR Test Kit RSV Ag Rapid Test Kits Strep A Rapid Testing Kits Strep B Rapid Testing Kits Mononucleosis Testing Kits Calprotectin Test Kits

Modality Immunoassay Testing Point-of-care Testing

By Sample Blood Nasal Swabs Urine Stool

By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Cancer Research Institutes Specialty Clinics Home Care Settings



