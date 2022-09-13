Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market Is Expected To Expand At A Significant CAGR By 2028

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest market report published by Fact MR, titled ‘Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review: 2018- 2028’, the global wound irrigation solution market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2028.

The wound irrigation solution market is segmented based on product type, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the wound irrigation solution market has been segmented into two segments such as wetting agents and antiseptics. The antiseptics segment of wound irrigation solution market is expected to be the fast-growing segment over the forecast period, registering a significant CAGR in terms of growth, whereas wetting agents segment is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue in the wound irrigation solution market. The increasing demand for advanced wound care solution owing to the growing number of chronic wounds worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds coupled with increasing adoption of wound irrigation solution in wound care is expected to boost the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period. Several healthcare facilities are focusing on implementing several educational programs to raise awareness regarding benefits of wound care technologies, which is expected to drive the demand for wound irrigation solution.

Increasing preference for wound irrigation solution on the account of their high specificity and efficacy in cleaning and healing of wounds with strong presence of distribution channel is further projected to drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution market. Besides, rising aging population with diabetes, increasing adoption of advance wound care products and growing acceptance of standardized protocols to manage complex wounds is also expected to drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period.

However, lack of reimbursement, limited awareness about the available treatment options, and higher demand for low frequency dressing change may restrain the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period.

The global wound irrigation solution market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Wetting agents

Antiseptics

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Rising aging population with diabetes causing pressure ulcer, increasing adoption of advance wound care products and growing acceptance of standardized protocols to manage complex wounds are also expected to drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period. Growing focus of leading wound irrigation solution manufacturers on emerging economies such as India and China is estimated to have a positive impact on the wound irrigation solution market in Asia-Pacific. However, innovating the wound irrigation solutions by enhancing their ability to retain moisture balance and ingraining extended oxygen permeability and antimicrobial activity along with availability of expanded product line for wound care are factors also expected to drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution market in North America and Europe over the forecast period.

Examples of some the key wound irrigation solution market companies covered in this report include Schulke & Mayr, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group plc., Anacapa Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Coloplast A/S, 3M Company, SteadMed Medical and Integra Life Sciences Corporation. These leading players focus on to consolidate their position in the global wound irrigation solution market by actively participating in activities such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions and collaborations.

Key Regions

The global wound irrigation solution market has been segmented into six major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is estimated to dominate the global wound irrigation solution market with a revenue share of 39.0% in 2018.

Schulke & Mayr

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group plc

Anacapa Technologies

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Coloplast A/S

3M Company

SteadMed Medical

Integra Life Sciences Corporation.

