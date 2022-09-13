Global Softgel Capsules Market Has Gained Momentum And Is Projected To Grow At A Steady CAGR Of 5.5% Through 2031

Softgel capsules, used for drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases, have exploded in popularity in the pharmaceutical sector in recent years. While the outbreak of COVID-19 has severely impacted industry players, the increased use of dietary supplements, antacids and antibacterial medications since the last quarter of 2020 is helping the industry recover.

According to Fact.MR, the global market for softgel capsules of a wide variety offered by manufacturers is expected to thrive as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases continues to drive vendors’ sales in the coming years will boost. According to the report, North America will account for a large share of global industry value, while Asia-Pacific will see the most impressive growth. In short, the increasing acceptance in various applications ranging from vitamin supplements to pharmaceuticals coupled with heavy investments by the industry players will ensure the growth of the industry during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Important insights from the market study

The global softgel capsules market is expected to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR through 2031

High demand for Gelatin Softgel Capsules to fuel market growth

Use of anti-inflammatory drugs to boost sales

Growing application in the pharmaceutical sector in favor of industry players

The United States remains at the forefront of the world’s largest softgel capsules industry – North America

The market in Germany should maintain its lead in Europe

China remains the epicenter of the Asia-Pacific market

The United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, France, India and some other countries to essentially serve the global industry growth

“With increasing application in the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturers of softgel capsules are focusing on the development of a variety of products such as Gelatin Type A, Gelatin Type B and Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC), to name a few.”

How Does Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Push the Demand-Supply Graph for Softgel Capsules?

Various types of gelatin and non-gelatin softgel capsules are widely used in the medication of cardiovascular diseases, and hence the demand in health and pharmaceutical sectors is increasing.

According to a report titled “Heart Disease Facts” released by CDC on September 8, 2020, one person dies from cardiovascular disease in the United States every 36 seconds. As the report states, approximately 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths, while heart disease costs the United States approximately $219 billion annually.

According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017 published by the European Heart Network, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU) each year.

These figures represent an increasing demand for softgel capsules from the medical sector.

Who wins in this area?

The market is highly competitive and lives on the income of the top players. In order to use the lucrative room for growth, important players are diversifying their products.

For example,

A few years ago, Elnova Pharma launched its new range of Elnova soft gelatine medicines for multiple uses as vitamins, food supplements and other products.

Aenova Group GmbH has launched its new VegaGels®, dry powder inhalation capsules, soft gelatine capsules and others in the last 5 years.

More valuable insights

In its latest report, Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of Softgel Capsules Market with historical data covering the period 2016-2020 and forecast statistics covering the period 2021-2031. To understand the global market potential, its growth and scope, the market is segmented into seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA)

Key Players Analyzed in the Softgel Capsules Market Study:

Aenova Group GmbH

KD Pharma Group

capsule

Elnova Pharma

Sirio Pharma Company Ltd

Fuji Capsule Co.,Ltd.

Captek Softgel International Inc.

Market segmentation by category

product Gelatin Softgel Capsules Gelatin-free softgel capsules

application drug healthcare

region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



The report provides the following Softgel Capsules market insight and ratings, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Softgel Capsules Market :

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand in the soft capsules market . Latest industry analysis of the Soft Capsule Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

. Latest industry analysis of the Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors Key Trends Analysis of the Softgel Capsules market and changing consumer preferences in major verticals.

and changing consumer preferences in major verticals. Changing the market demand and consumption of various Softgel Capsule products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the key players operating in the soft capsules market

Softgel Capsules Market sales in the US will continue to grow due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Market sales in the US will continue to grow due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery The market demand forecast for soft gel capsules in Europe remains stable as many countries like UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Key Questions in Softgel Capsules Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends in the soft capsules market industry? What key strategies are companies using to grow their customer base? What are the key categories and future potential of the Softgel Capsules market? What are the key market drivers for Softgel Capsules and what impact will they forecast in the short, medium and long term? – How big is the Softgel Capsules market and what are the opportunities for the major players?

