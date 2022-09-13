Rapid Rise In The Number Of Elderly People Who Are Prone To Orthopaedic Is Driving Sales Of Medical Videoscopes Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for medical videoscopes was estimated at US$ 22 Bn in 2020, and is expected to top US$ 30 Bn by 2031.

Medical videoscopes see huge demand across the globe owing to their wide application areas as well as flexibility in terms of specification of instruments, which fits in with the various requirements of different procedures.

The market has seen an extraordinary amount of technological advancements and breakthroughs in the last few years, as companies have focused on developing products capable of reducing pain, curtailing the number of sick days, and reducing the overall cost of treatment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Key factors driving demand for medical videoscopes are rise in patient inclination towards non-invasive surgical procedures and technological advancements in the field of endoscopy.

North America holds close to 30% global market share for medical videoscopes.

Huge population base and the governments’ increased expenditure on public health are driving demand for medical videoscopes in Asia Pacific.

Global demand for medical videoscopes in bronchoscopy is expected to expand at a CARG of 6%through 2031.

Global demand for medical videoscopes in arthroscopy is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% over the next ten years.

What is the Global Demand Outlook for Medical Videoscopes in Bronchoscopy?

Global demand for medical videoscopes in bronchoscopy is projected to top US$ 3 Bn by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 6% during the assessment period.

Growth is primarily driven by growing hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, increasing demand for bronchoscopy owing to rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancements in the field of bronchoscopy.

Key Segments Covered in Medical Videoscopes Industry Research

By Flexibility Flexible Medical Videoscopes Rigid Medical Videoscopes

By Product Cystoscopes Neuroendoscopes Urology Endoscopes Arthroscopes Laparoscopes OB/GN Endoscopes Otoscopes Laryngoscopes Nasopharyngoscopes Rhinoscopes Gastroscopes Colonoscopes Bronchoscopes Duodenoscopes Sigmoidoscopes

By End User Medical Videoscopes for Hospitals Medical Videoscopes for Clinics



