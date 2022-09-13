Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ostomy Care And Accessories Industry Overview

The global ostomy care and accessories market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for ostomy care and accessories is anticipated to upsurge owing to the increasing number of initiatives to raise ostomy awareness, technological advancements, high prevalence of bladder cancer, and colorectal cancer. In addition, the growing geriatric population base is further expected to drive the demand for ostomy care and accessories during the forecast period.

The current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the ostomy care business, as only the most acute ostomy surgeries have been performed following the outbreak. This impact has been the highest in the European region, especially in the U.K. and Italy. Healthcare facilities in most of the countries globally have been exhausted with a large number of covid patients. As a result, several countries have delayed elective surgeries and other medical procedures for an indefinite period.

Therefore, patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases have to be treated at home or at outpatient clinics. However, to meet the demand many companies have adopted various strategies to maintain their product sales. To tackle supply chain disruption, companies are rerouting logistics, sourcing from additional partners, and ensuring quick delivery with air freight.

The increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to drive the demand for ostomy care and accessories. According to NCBI, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer and the second main cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. The risk of colorectal cancer increases with age as it is commonly diagnosed in people aged from 65 to 74. Moreover, the prevalence of colorectal cancer is increasing in Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan. Thus, the rising risk of colorectal and urinary bladder cancer has increased the demand for ostomy care products and accessories over the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising elderly population is one of the significant factors expected to drive the market for ostomy care and accessories over the forecast period. As per the WHO, the global population aged 65 and above is expected to increase from 7.0% in 2000 to 16.0% in 2050. People living with an ostomy are mostly above the age of 50. According to the American Medical Association, the number of ostomy procedures is higher among the geriatric population than adults. In addition, according to NCBI, patients aged 70 years and older undergo more permanent ostomy procedures than younger people, with longer hospital stays and a higher mortality rate, which is anticipated to boost the sale of ostomy bags and accessories. Therefore, with the constant increase in the geriatric population, short- and long-term healthcare needs are also increasing, which is expected to drive the market for ostomy care and accessories at a global level.

The U.S. dominated the market in North America with the largest revenue share of 79.5% in 2020 owing to an increase in the prevalence of urinary incontinence, urinary retention, and a growing number of elderly people suffering from bladder problems and diverticular diseases. According to the National Association for Continence, people aged 40 and more are commonly affected by Overactive Bladder (OAB) and urine urgency. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of diverticular disease is one of the major factors expected to drive the demand for ostomies. According to a study published by Kestrel Health Information, Inc., around 450,000 people in the U.S. use a stoma, and approximately120,000 new ostomy surgeries are performed every year Thus, an increasing number of patients suffering from urologic conditions is primarily expected to drive the market in the U.S.

Moreover, technological advancements pertaining to ostomy care products are some of the major factors driving the market. The introduction of efficient and suitable pouching systems and associated accessories which help to improve the quality of life of ostomy patients is expected to drive the market for ostomy care and accessories during the forecast period. For instance, the company Trio Healthcare has launched Trio Siltac, a silicone-based ostomy seal. Trio Ostomy Care is the only company that offers silicone-based ostomy seal. This product helps prevent leakage and protects the skin around the stoma. These advancements are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ostomy care and accessories market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Ostomy Care & Accessories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bags

Accessories

Ostomy Care & Accessories Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Urostomy

Ostomy Care & Accessories End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Others

Ostomy Care & Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

May 2019: Well and Medical unveiled the Aurum range of skin-friendly ostomy products in the Swedish ET-nurse congress organized in Sweden. Such initiatives are expected to expand the company’s geographical reach.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ostomy Care And Accessories market include

Coloplast Corp.

Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

ConvaTec Group Plc

Welland Medical Ltd.

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

