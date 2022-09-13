Gene Expression Market Key Players, Recent Development and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gene Expression industry Overview

The global gene expression market size was valued at USD 9.07 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.96% from 2021 to 2028.

The development of technologically advanced solutions is anticipated to provide growth avenues to this market. For instance, in May 2020, 10x Genomics, Inc. launched 10x-targeted single-cell RNA sequencing, the company’s targeted gene expression solution for spatial genomics and single-cell analysis. This product can efficiently analyze a subset of genes of interest. Therefore, it reduces the computational & sequencing burden, streamlines data analysis, and increases sample throughput. Moreover, rise in gene exp. studies to analyze the COVID-19-risk variants are expected to drive the global market.

In December 2020, a team of researchers from the University of Liverpool, U.K., and University of California used the Database of Immune Cell Expression, Expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs), and Epigenomics (DICE) to conduct gene exp. studies in different types of immune cells, which are affected by genetic variations related to COVID-19 severity.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Gene Expression market

Gene exp. has emerged as one of the key technologies used in various applications, such as drug discovery and development procedures, clinical diagnostics, biotechnology, microbiology, and others. The adoption of this technique across various stages of the drug discovery process has increased in recent years. Limitations in the usage of existing technologies along with the expanding scope of application for gene exp. analysis has accelerated the development of novel approaches.

For instance, hybridization-based detection and the use of predesigned oligonucleotide probes limit the use of microarrays during drug development. The advent of Cap Analysis of Gene Exp. (CAGE) has helped to overcome this as it facilitates comprehensive mapping of promoters and starts sites of human transcription. The technique also permits mRNA quantification in cells.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Biopreservation Market – The global biopreservation market size was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global biopreservation market size was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% from 2022 to 2030. Synthetic Biology Market – The global synthetic biology market size was valued at USD 10,285.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Gene Expression Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene expression market on the basis of process, product, capacity, technique, application, and region:

Gene Expression Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Sample Collection

Purification

cDNA Synthesis & Conversion

PCR Analysis

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Gene Expression Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Kits & Reagents

DNA Chip/Microarray

Others

Gene Expression Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Low- to Mid-Plex

High-Plex

Gene Expression Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

RNA Exp.

Promoter Analysis

Protein Exp. & Posttranslational Modification Analysis

Gene Expression Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Biotechnology & Microbiology

Others

Gene Expression Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Gene Expression market include

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

Promega Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Danaher Corp.

ELITechGroup

AutoGenomics

Biocartis NV

IntegraGen

Interpace Biosciences, Inc.

Fluidigm Corp.

Order a free sample PDF of the Gene Expression Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter