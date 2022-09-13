Surgical Drainage Devices Market to Gain Huge Traction During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Drainage Devices Industry Overview

The global surgical drainage devices market size was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The market witnessed a substantial decline in 2020 owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market. This is due to the delay witnessed in multiple elective surgical procedures. The healthcare settings where these surgical procedures are performed are high-risk areas for the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Additionally, cleaning the operating room has become a concern during this time of the pandemic. Any complication in the planned surgeries may result in prolonged hospital stay for the patient seeking surgical guidance and may also increase the rate of re-admission, thus driving the pressure of out-of-pocket expense among the patients. Moreover, growing risks for the surgeons to contract the infection due to the operating environment are expected to hinder the market growth. However, guidelines provided specifically for each specialty to offer safe and effective surgical care are expected to reduce the ramifications of the pandemic during the forecast period.

Global rise in the occurrences of chronic diseases is anticipated to lead to an immense demand for surgical drainage devices in the post-pandemic period. An increase in the number of surgeries may also result in the growth of the market due to the increasing usage of these devices in various applications. Another factor contributing to the growth is the increase in smoking and alcohol consumption, which has resulted in the rise in cancer-related surgeries being performed. The majority of these surgeries involve the use of these devices to efficiently remove fluid and air buildup at the surgical site.

A wide range of devices is used to prevent the accumulation of fluids, such as blood, infected fluids, and pus. These devices are also used to reduce the buildup of air and in some instances, the characterization of fluid. The usage of the type of drain depends on the surgery being performed. A large variety of drains are easily available in various sizes and shapes for different kinds of surgeries.

ABThera, developed by Acelity is a product that uses negative pressure to remove peritoneal fluid and helps in the reduction of edema in abdominal surgeries. Thus, there is a wide range of products that are used specifically for certain procedures, which help physicians and patients on various levels.

Products available in the market are versatile and allow usage in various applications. Products such as Penrose drains are available in various materials, sizes, and shapes, which facilitates usage in a wide range of applications. Cardinal Health, one of the dominant players in the surgical drainage industry, has a vast product portfolio of Penrose drains that can be used for a variety of applications.

The rise in medical tourism in countries such as Brazil, India, Turkey, and Malaysia has allowed patients to undergo surgical procedures at reduced rates and with detailed medical surveillance. This is expected to further boost the market growth in these countries. These procedures also require the use of customized drainage devices for specific conditions, which may further propel market growth.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical drainage devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Drainage Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Active

Passive

Surgical Drainage Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurosurgical Procedures

Abdominal Surgery

Orthopedics

Others

Surgical Drainage Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Surgical Drainage Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Drainage Devices market include

Acelity

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Stryker

