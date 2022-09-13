The Global Digital Transformation Market Is Estimated At USD 2.3 Trillion By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Digital Transformation Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Digital Transformation Market. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography.

The survey gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Digital Transformation Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Key Players

Microsoft

IBM

SAP

Oracle

Google

Key Segments Covered in the Global Digital Transformation Market Study

Digital Transformation Market by Technology Cloud Computing Big Data and Analytics Mobility/ Social Media Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Others

Digital Transformation Market by Deployment Cloud On-premises

Digital Transformation Market by Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

Digital Transformation Market by Vertical BFSI Retail and E-Commerce IT and Telecom Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Education Government and Defense Others

Digital Transformation Market by Region North America Europe APAC Latin America



