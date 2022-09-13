Demand For Baby Safety Gates Is Anticipated To Reach Us$ 1.29 Bn By 2032-End

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby Gates Industry Research by Category

Baby Gates Market by Gate Type: Bar Gates Retractable Gates

Baby Gates Market by Lock System: Baby Gates with No Locks Baby Gates with Locks

Baby Gates Market by Installation Type: Free Standing Baby Gates Hardware Mounted Baby Gates Pressure Mounted Baby Gates Banister Mounted Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by Installation Location: Standard Doorway Baby Gates Stairway Baby Gates Baby Gates in Extra Wide Spaces

Baby Gates Market by Gate Width: <24 Inch Baby Gates 24-36 Inch Baby Gates 37-48 Inch Baby Gates 49-60 Inch Baby Gates >60 Inch Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by Age Group: 0-3 Months 3-9 Months 9-12 Months 12-18 Months 18-24 Months >24 Months

Baby Gates Market by Material: Plastic Baby Gates Wooden Baby Gates Metallic Baby Gates Others Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by End Use: Residences/Household Baby Gates Institutional/Commercial Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by Sales Channel: Offline Sales of Baby Gates Online Sales of Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by Region: North America Baby Gates Market Latin America Baby Gates Market Europe Baby Gates Market East Asia Baby Gates Market South Asia & Oceania Baby Gates Market MEA Baby Gates Market



Key Players

BabyDan

Bella Baby

Cardinal Gates

Carlson

Dreambaby

Evenflo

Graco

LA Baby

Munchkin

North States

Perma

Qdos

Regalo

Safety 1st

Summer Infant

