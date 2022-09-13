Tier 1 Players Hold Nearly 65-70% Share of the Occupant Classification System Market – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Occupant Classification System Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Occupant Classification System. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Occupant Classification System Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2365

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Occupant Classification System market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Occupant Classification System

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Occupant Classification System, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Occupant Classification System Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2365

Segmentation

The occupant classification system market is thoroughly analyzed for its presence in multiple vehicles, distribution through different channels and technology used.

Based on this, the occupant classification system market study has designed a market structure that categorizes the market based on sensors, vehicle types and sales channel.

Occupant classification system utilizes sensors such as pressure sensor and seat belt tension sensor.

Market size of different sensors is analyzed to understand the supply-demand scenario of specific sensor types.

Occupant classification system market is studied for different types of vehicles including passenger vehicles, LVC and electric vehicles.

Based on sales channels, the occupant classification system market is segmented in OEM and aftermarket channels.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2365

Competitive Landscape

This section of the occupant classification system market report delivers vital insights on the occupant classification system market competition dynamics in terms of a comprehensive list of key companies and in-depth company profiles including information on product portfolio, market revenue share, global presence and notable business developments.

Few of the profiled players in the occupant classification system market include

Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Aptiv

IEE Sensing

Joyson Safety Systems

others.

Unit sales of occupant classification system are estimated to surpass 205 billion units in 2018, a 5.8% Y-o-Y growth in 2018 over 2017. Overall growth of the occupant classification system can be attributed to,

Growing emphasis on installation of passenger protection system in automobiles

Stringent legislative environment and consistent incentives from New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP)

Consistent innovations in sensing technology landscape backed by significant adoption of the automation environment

“Automotive safety sensing systems for occupant detection and classification have been in the automotive industry for past few decades. Modern discriminating consumers continue to demand robust sensing solutions in automobiles. The success of auto OEMs to mass produce occupant sensing systems and declining costs of sensing technologies are likely to translate into industry profitability,” says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

Fact.MR study finds that pressure sensors in the occupant classification system market place will hold a significant market share. In 2018, pressure sensors are expected to surpass 180 Bn unit sales, a rise of 10 Bn unites over 2017. Owing to the greater number of pressure sensors utilized in the occupant classification system, numerically, 1 in 10 sensors used in OCS were seat belt tension sensors.

Compact and Mid-Sized Passenger Cars Collectively Installed 8 out of all 10 Occupant Classification System in 2017

As installation of passenger presence detection system can be found in a larger number of four-wheel drives, increasing sales of passenger cars have spurred the revenues of occupant classification system significantly. The study estimates that passenger car segment will occupy over two-third of the occupant classification system demand in 2018.

Fact.MR shows that an evident rise in the ownership of compact and mid-sized passenger vehicles has led to a significant rise in installations of OSC. Collectively compact and mid-sized passenger cars will demand 8 out of all 10 occupant classification systems in 2018. Implementation of OCS in electric vehicles witnessed a significant 7% Y-o-Y growth in 2018 over 2017, according to Fact.MR valuation.

OEM Occupied a Hefty 92% of Global OCS Unit Sales in 2017, Status-Quo Prevails in 2018

The hegemony of OEMs in the occupant classification system market continues as the nature of product demands greater reliability and accuracy. As OCS marketplace has witnessed a number of recalls related to erroneous occupant sensing technology, sales of originally manufactured sensors are likely to increase. Fact.MR study opines that OEMs will continue to sell over 9 out of 10 occupant classification systems in 2018, leaving the rest to the aftermarket.

According to OICA, China accounts for over 40% of the global vehicle production, thereby presenting a lucrative marketplace for auto parts manufacturers including OEMs and aftermarket players. Fact.MR study valuation shows that China has helmed the OCS market and in 2018, sales of occupant classification system will surpass 75 Bn units and account for over one-third of global sales. Fact.MR projects that next to China, Western Europe presents a significant demand for the occupant classification system.

Fact.MR shows that occupant classification system market remains consolidated among Tier 1 players who hold over one-third of the global share. However, owing to rapid technology adoption and declining cost of sensor technology in emerging economies, the revenue share of Tier 2 and Tier 3 players is set to rise – challenging the market revenues of Tier 1.

The Fact.MR report tracks the occupant classification system market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the occupant classification system market is projected to grow at over 7% CAGR through 2028.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Key Question answered in the survey of Occupant Classification System market report:

Sales and Demand of Occupant Classification System

Growth of Occupant Classification System Market

Market Analysis of Occupant Classification System

Market Insights of Occupant Classification System

Key Drivers Impacting the Occupant Classification System market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Occupant Classification System market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Occupant Classification System

More Valuable Insights on Occupant Classification System Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Occupant Classification System, Sales and Demand of Occupant Classification System, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Firestop Sealants Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

Centrifugal Chiller Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates